New Pahrump real estate business opens its doors

Officials from the Pahrump Chamber of Commerce hosted a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for a brand new real estate business that recently opened its doors this month.

Bianca Graeff/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Chamber of Commerce officials and community members joined in to cut the ribbon at Line X Line Realty, located at 2360 Calvada Blvd. on Thursday morning, April 15.

Located at 2360 Calvada Blvd., Suite A-1, the owner and broker of Line X Line Realty, Shirayne Waite, urges buyers, sellers and real estate agents to count on her expertise to navigate you through the real estate process.

As a lifelong resident of Southern Nevada, Waite said she had been operating in the market for more than five years but then the pandemic hit.

“About two years into it, me and my other associates were talking about doing this, and I considered it, but COVID-19 came,” Waite said. “I have a very compromised husband and an 86-year-old mother, so I chose to take the year off and during that time I went to school.

“I got my broker’s license and I was just going to do transaction coordinating, which is something that I am very interested in doing, and that would be a side business to this, but my husband said I’m a broker, and I should pursue it, so here I am.”

Road to recovery

Now that her real estate business is in full swing, Waite spoke about the apparent surge of home prices in the region.

“Home prices right now in Southern Nevada are close to an all-time high,” she said. “On March 20 of last year, the home median prices were at about $289,000, but last month, they averaged about $330,000. That’s very encouraging to me but the other news is that we have only 83 listings in Pahrump right now, and only one is brand new. In other words, we’ve got a lot ofland and the market is just rocking and rolling right now.”

It’s just crazy

Conversely, Waite also communicated her thoughts on the high number of evictions that are now underway throughout Southern Nevada, which was a major concern to her.

“Sadly, evictions are also high as well, and it could get very, very scary here real soon,” she noted. “We don’t really know which way they are going to go when the governor lifts the moratorium. As I said, I had to stay back for my family’s sake, and during that time, I could definitely see the market was just going crazy. I don’t have a better word, but I can honestly say that at this present moment, we probably need some new builds, but where are we going to get all of the water? We are in a catch-22 right now in my opinion.”

Background

As a native of the Silver State, Waite graduated from Rancho High School, and years later she moved to the quiet community of Blue Diamond to raise her two daughters.

During that time, she went on to meet and eventually marry her best friend Bert Waite, where they both worked in the construction industry.

On the off-chance that she has some down time, Waite said she enjoys off-roading and photography.

Regarding the location adjacent to the Calvada Eye, Waite said it was actually another local real estate business who encouraged her to check out her new digs.

“I really love my location,” she noted. “I was looking at another place but Walter from Access Realty told me he had something and to take a look at it. I felt very, very good about it ever since I walked in this building, and my view is amazing.”

It should also be noted that the letter “X” in the name of her business, Line X Line Realty, does not represent the Roman numeral or the third to the last letter of the alphabet, as it simply stands for the preposition “by.”

To contact Line X Line Realty, call 702-321-9019 or log on to their website Line X Line Realty.com.

