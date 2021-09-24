81°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

New pharmacy arrives in the valley this month

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
September 24, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pharmacist Waseem Sarwar opened Pahrump Care Pharmacy earlie ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pharmacist Waseem Sarwar opened Pahrump Care Pharmacy earlier this month at 1500 E. Highway 372. After becoming a registered pharmacist in New York, Sarwar worked many years for the Rite Aid corporation where he managed daily operations before eventually relocating to Pahrump.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Providing a wide range of services, Pahrump Care Pharmacy ac ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Providing a wide range of services, Pahrump Care Pharmacy accepts all major insurances and offers free, same-day home delivery. The business is also capable of receiving and processing electronic prescriptions from area doctors' offices.

Local residents who rely on chain pharmacies for their medications now have an alternative choice.

Pahrump Care Pharmacy opened its doors earlier this month at 1500 E. Highway 372, just a few steps down from the Subway sandwich shop.

Pharmacist Waseem Sarwar spoke about how his business differs from other pharmacies in town.

“We are a full-service pharmacy and we offer a wide range of services ranging from compounding specialty medications to medical equipment,” he said. “We are the only standalone pharmacy in Pahrump that is not a corporate or a chain pharmacy, so that puts us into a unique position where we are the only ones here who can provide you personalized and very friendly service. You come in and you feel like you are being acknowledged as a family member, and that’s how we treat our patients. We accept all major insurances, and offer free home delivery for medications, which is same-day delivery at no cost.”

Here for you

Customer convenience was also a topic of discussion for Sarwar regarding his new pharmacy.

“Our customer service is very good and we have minimal wait times, so we don’t have the long wait times as you see at Walgreens or CVS,” he noted. “With us, you just walk in and walk out. It’s as easy as that. We are offering COVID testing for which we have the PCR and the rapid COVID testing, and we accept walk-ins for that. We do our best to provide excellent customer service and we operate just like a regular pharmacy, so we receive electronic prescriptions from the doctor just like you would at Walgreens or CVS. It’s the same process.”

Expanded services

Aside from dispensing medications, Sarwar noted that his business offers additional services for customers in Pahrump.

“A lot of services here are lacking,” he said. “You don’t find a place or any pharmacy that offers a wide range of medical equipment. We have canes, braces, walkers and wheelchairs. We also provide counseling services as well, so if anybody needs a consultation about their medications, we have professional advice for them. I felt there’s a need for more services here and I think it will be appreciated greatly by the community.”

Prepping for flu season

Though Sarwar said he’s working on acquiring the COVID-19 vaccine, he did remind residents about the importance of getting vaccinated for the flu and other potential health conditions.

“We will be offering flu shots, starting at the end of this month and we’ll also carry the pneumonia and the tetanus shot, as well as shots for shingles,” he noted. “Right now the flu shots are on preorder, and they will become available at the beginning of October, so we will be receiving all of our supplies very soon.”

Education and training

Regarding his background, Sarwar was registered as a pharmacist in New York and worked many years for the Rite Aid corporation where he managed daily operations before eventually relocating to Pahrump.

“That gave me good hands-on experience of pharmacy operations and at one point, I decided to start my own,” he recalled. “I’ve been a pharmacist for four years and I felt like I was now ready to take on this job. I chose Pahrump because it’s a very nice little community. Our business hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. but we’re working on increasing the hours, so we can be open on Saturday as well. Our business is slowly picking up so we’re also hiring for a pharmacy technician position.”

For additional information on Pahrump Care Pharmacy, call 775-727-3905.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This map shows the current district boundaries for each of ...
Nye County redistricting committee members sought
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping across America early last year and in its wake came a host of changes but what was then termed “the novel coronavirus” was not the only major event in 2020 that presaged a bevy of change for the country.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Remote Area Medical Clinic will take place Satur ...
Remote Area Medical set for next weekend in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Remote Area Medical will make its sixth return trip to the Pahrump Valley next weekend and all those in the local community and surrounding areas who may be in need of medical services they cannot afford, whether they have insurance or not, are encouraged to mark their calendars and head out for the free medical clinic event.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Electrified with excitement, local resident Sherry Sta ...
Pahrump Rotary Club’s Cash Extravaganza rakes in over $19K
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

One very lucky Pahrump resident is several thousand dollars richer following the Rotary Club of Pahrump Valley’s Annual Cash Extravaganza, with well-known local Sherry Starbuck taking home the incredible grand prize of $10,000.

Andriy Petrushka
Two are arrested at Desert View Hospital on the same day
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to two separate incidents at Desert View Hospital on the same day that resulted in the arrests of two men.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., received bipa ...
Sen. Cortez Masto introduces natural disaster legislation
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) is receiving bipartisan support for legislation to provide relief for impacted taxpayers in states that have issued state-level disaster declarations.

Mark Moore/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times 2021 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Marla Quercia ...
Marla Quercia crowned Ms. Senior Golden Years
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

If there is one phrase that can sum up the incredible show at the 2021 Ms. Senior Golden Years USA Pageant, it is undoubtedly “C’est Magnifique!”

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left to right, this photo shows Cayleigh, Conner and C ...
Halloween Costume Drive now underway for Pahrump youngsters
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Life’s many challenges can be a source of intense stress but also a source of incredible inspiration and for one local resident, her own personal struggles in recent months have been just that, both stressful and inspiring.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal CVS Health is planning to hire 300 new people in Nevada ...
CVS seeking to hire 300 in Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

CVS Health will be offering 300 new career opportunities in its Nevada stores, part of a national push to fill 25,000 clinical and retail roles for the upcoming fall and winter season.