New taste comes to Pahrump

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Noodles and Crepe at 1541 E. Highway 372 brought a new taste to the Pahrump area this spring. The restaurant brings a variety of food options, including dessert and savory crepes.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Noodles and Crepe at 1541 E. Highway 372. The restaurant made its debut earlier this spring.

A new restaurant opened this spring in Pahrump, adding to some of the diverse selection already available in town. Noodles &Crepe, with a menu filled with delights such as chicken satay, fried spring roll, and dessert and savory crepes, opened at the end of April.

The restaurant at 1541 E. Highway 372 in Pahrump, just south of Highway 160, is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday through Monday.

For more information on the restaurant, call 775-505-0880 or go to noodlesandcrepes.com

