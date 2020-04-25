New unemployment claims drop, continuing claims up

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 39,496 for the week ending April 18, down 19,145 claims from last week’s total of 58,641.

This is the second straight week of declines in the level of initial claims in the state. Through the week ending April 18, there have been 369,670 initial claims filed in 2020, more than in any full calendar year in state history.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, rose to 231,618, up by 42,611 claims, or 22.5 percent, from a week ago. Continued claims, which lag initial claims, are likely to rise as the state continues to see elevated levels of initial claims. Nevada’s insured unemployment rate, which is the ratio of continued claims to covered employment, was 16.8 percent in the week, the highest insured unemployment rate in state history.

Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 4,427,000, a decline of 810,000 claims from the previous week’s revised level of 5,245,000. The national insured unemployment rate for the week ending April 11 was 11.0 percent, the highest rate in the history of the series. The national rate is reported with a one-week lag.

To file for unemployment in Nevada, please use the online application at http://ui.nv.gov/css.html. People unable to file online may file via telephone by calling the Southern Nevada UI Claims Call Center at 702-486-0350 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Claimants are highly encouraged to use the internet to file their UI claims, as it is the fastest and most convenient way to file and reserves the phone lines for individuals who are not able or do not have the necessary resources to file online. Online filing during nonpeak hours, such as early mornings, at night or weekends, is also highly recommended. To continue to receive benefits, claimants must file weekly.