77°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

New unemployment claims drop, continuing claims up

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
April 24, 2020 - 6:13 pm
 

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 39,496 for the week ending April 18, down 19,145 claims from last week’s total of 58,641.

This is the second straight week of declines in the level of initial claims in the state. Through the week ending April 18, there have been 369,670 initial claims filed in 2020, more than in any full calendar year in state history.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, rose to 231,618, up by 42,611 claims, or 22.5 percent, from a week ago. Continued claims, which lag initial claims, are likely to rise as the state continues to see elevated levels of initial claims. Nevada’s insured unemployment rate, which is the ratio of continued claims to covered employment, was 16.8 percent in the week, the highest insured unemployment rate in state history.

Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 4,427,000, a decline of 810,000 claims from the previous week’s revised level of 5,245,000. The national insured unemployment rate for the week ending April 11 was 11.0 percent, the highest rate in the history of the series. The national rate is reported with a one-week lag.

To file for unemployment in Nevada, please use the online application at http://ui.nv.gov/css.html. People unable to file online may file via telephone by calling the Southern Nevada UI Claims Call Center at 702-486-0350 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Claimants are highly encouraged to use the internet to file their UI claims, as it is the fastest and most convenient way to file and reserves the phone lines for individuals who are not able or do not have the necessary resources to file online. Online filing during nonpeak hours, such as early mornings, at night or weekends, is also highly recommended. To continue to receive benefits, claimants must file weekly.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Dan Simmons/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
DAN SIMMONS: Discover natural adventures during forced slowdown
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As I sit here in isolation, I have been thinking of what it means to the hunter, fisher or people interested in the outdoor experience and found a positive thought on isolation. Outdoor folks have always valued that quiet solitary experience, and now is a good time to pass it on.

(NDOT) Nevada Department of Transportation construction crews at work in Southern Nevada.
NDOT touts recycling efforts on Earth Day
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation marked Earth Day’s 50th anniversary by outlining the many efforts the agency makes in the areas of conservation and recycling.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 Remote Area Medical Clinic in Pahrump is scheduled ...
Remote Area Medical to return to Pahrump for fifth year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Remote Area Medical will return to the Pahrump Valley for the fifth consecutive year this October and event committee members are already deeply immersed in preparations for this large-scale free medical services clinic.

Getty Images On Monday, April 20 the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Council of State Chamber ...
U.S. Chamber urges swift enactment of new funding
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce enthusiastically greeted the news Tuesday, April 21 that the administration and Congress have reached a deal to increase funding for small business owners under the CARES Act and called for swift enactment.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A College of Southern Nevada professor guides her High Dese ...
Corrections Department turns to distance learning
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Corrections is providing adult education and postsecondary education to its offenders thanks to distance learning strategies established with education providers throughout Nevada.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Detention Center staff and inmates are wearing p ...
COVID-19 hits jail in Nye County
By Selwyn Harris & Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Two detention center staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken Wednesday, April 22, shows some of the la ...
Nye County Commission strikes down new subdivision request
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A proposed development agreement for the North Canyon Homes subdivision has been shot down by the Nye County Commission but there is opportunity for the applicant, Ken Murphy, to salvage the project if he proves willing to acquiesce to the commission’s desire to see larger lot sizes incorporated into the subdivision design.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doc ...
Nevada to receive $7.2 million in federal funding to fight COVID-19
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sending additional resources to state and local jurisdictions in support of the nation’s response to COVID-19, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release on Thursday.