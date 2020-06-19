73°F
Newest batch of CASAs sworn in

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
June 18, 2020 - 7:53 pm
 

There is a silver lining in nearly everything and for Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates, the silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic is the realization that conducting its advocate training courses online is not only quite easy, it has the potential to boost the overall success of the organization as a whole. As a result, the organization is now planning to shift its operations so that all of its training courses going forward are conducted virtually.

Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Advocates, more commonly referred to simply as CASA, is a nonprofit organization serving the communities of Nye and Esmeralda counties. The organization has been in place since 2008 and in the past 12 years, the work its volunteer advocates have accomplished has touched the lives of dozens upon dozens of children in the foster care system.

The primary goal of CASA is to recruit, train and support volunteer advocates. Without these generous men and women offering their time and energy, CASA would not be able to have the positive impact it has on foster youth. That’s why CASA Executive Director Kathie McKenna was so excited about the outcome of the organization’s most recent training session, which took place in the heart of the COVID-19 crisis. After several weeks of a 30-hour training course, seven new CASAs were sworn in and she was bubbling with enthusiasm for the new set of volunteers.

“Due to COVID-19, all of our classes were done online. It worked so well that we will be moving forward on a full-time basis to doing classes online,” McKenna told the Pahrump Valley Times on Monday, June 15. “Presently, we are serving 37 cases, totaling 60 youth,” McKenna detailed. “Remaining, we have 39 cases, totaling 54 youth. These seven advocates will allow us to cover seven cases and 11 children, getting us one step closer to having an advocate for every set of siblings!”

CASA is always looking to add more volunteers to its rank and anyone interested in potentially becoming a CASA volunteer is encouraged to head to the organization’s website ptcasanv.org to learn more.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Mark Seligman, regional VP and general manager of ...
Pahrump casinos reopen for business
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

By the looks of its parking lot, it appears that operations at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel Casino are slowly, but surely, returning to normal, albeit with a few modifications, according to Regional Vice President and General Manager Mark Seligman of Golden Casino Group.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times When choosing a peach or nectarine, the nose ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Show Dad that you think he’s a real peach
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

This weekend we celebrate all the great fathers and father figures in our lives. One way to let them know how much we appreciate them is to make a fabulous dessert that’s just peachy! Or nectarine-y. Your choice.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood ...
Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients treats veterans
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is partnering with Vitalant Blood Services in encouraging recovered COVID-19 patients to donate convalescent plasma. These much-needed plasma units could save lives of local veterans who might be fighting against the virus in the future.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck demonstrates a Clar ...
Experts say Nevada still in ‘first wave’ of coronavirus cases
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When asked about the record numbers of new cases of the coronavirus in Clark County and Nevada, some national and local health authorities agreed on a few key points.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Beatty Town Advisory Board holds its f ...
Beatty board kicks the can
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When Beatty Town Advisory Board Chairman Dick Gardner said that tabling a funding request from Beatty Seniors Inc. looked like “kicking the can down the road,” Marty Campbell, president of the organization, said, “That’s OK. You’re not kicking it very far.”

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Amaranth is an excellent forage crop for chic ...
In Season: Amaranth is the perfect grain for our desert region
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

There has been a trend in recent years toward eating less gluten and more ancient grains. I cannot speak to the health benefits of eating this type of diet, but I can tell you that there is an ancient grain that grows very well in our desert climate and poor soils.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Local fire crews responded to a multiple structure fire alo ...
Multiple structures destroyed by fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a number of fires throughout the valley last week.

Nye County Sheriff's Office Dwight Lilly as shown in a photo provided by the Nye County Sheriff ...
DA files complaint over misuse of co-op funds
Staff Report

The Nye County District Attorney’s Office has filed a criminal complaint against four former board members of the Private Well Owners Cooperative, charging them with offenses including felony embezzlement and felony grand larceny, in connection with the secret diversion of co-op funds to the 2018 political campaign for County Commission of then-board member Dwight Lilly.