NHP increasing seat belt enforcement efforts

Nevada’s law enforcement officers participating in the Joining Forces program are increasing seat belt enforcement efforts throughout the state.

Thinkstock "Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash," the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Every year, Nevada Highway Patrol investigates numerous fatal crashes or crashes that result in life-altering injuries due to seat belts being worn improperly or not at all, the NHP reported.

While law enforcement continues to conduct traffic stops daily for a multitude of violations, the focus through Dec. 2 will be on “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement, the Nevada Highway Patrol announced in a news release earlier this month.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there were 10,076 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States in 2017.

Seat belts are the best defense against impaired, aggressive and distracted drivers, the NHP said. “Wearing your seat belt properly and being buckled up during a crash helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle.”

“These tragic crashes and subsequent losses of life are what Nevada Highway Patrol is trying to prevent through enforcement and education,” the release stated. “Seat belts save lives and everyone – front seat and back, child and adult – needs to remember to buckle up – every trip, every time.”