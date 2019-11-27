40°F
weather icon Overcast
Pahrump NV
News

NHP increasing seat belt enforcement efforts

Staff Report
November 27, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Nevada’s law enforcement officers participating in the Joining Forces program are increasing seat belt enforcement efforts throughout the state.

While law enforcement continues to conduct traffic stops daily for a multitude of violations, the focus through Dec. 2 will be on “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement, the Nevada Highway Patrol announced in a news release earlier this month.

“Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash,” the release stated.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there were 10,076 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States in 2017.

Seat belts are the best defense against impaired, aggressive and distracted drivers, the NHP said. “Wearing your seat belt properly and being buckled up during a crash helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle.”

Every year, Nevada Highway Patrol investigates numerous fatal crashes or crashes that result in life-altering injuries due to seat belts being worn improperly or not at all, the NHP reported.

“These tragic crashes and subsequent losses of life are what Nevada Highway Patrol is trying to prevent through enforcement and education,” the release stated. “Seat belts save lives and everyone – front seat and back, child and adult – needs to remember to buckle up – every trip, every time.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Following the summit, Pahrump Tourism hosted a post familiari ...
Pahrump joins in Global Tourism Summit
Staff Report

To further promote tourism, Pahrump Tourism representatives attended the 2019 Nevada Governor’s Global Tourism Summit held on Friday, Nov. 15, organizers announced.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nevada, is shown during his vi ...
Congressman Horsford addresses Southern Nevada water issues
By Ray Hagar Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County’s congressman, U.S. Rep. Steve Horsford, D-Nevada, is not a big fan of taking water from one part of his congressional district — White Pine County — and moving it to another area — the Las Vegas Valley.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Black Friday, as usual, will be the busiest day of ...
Busy shopping days ahead for Nevadans
Staff Report

Once the turkey dinner is done this Thanksgiving weekend, Nevada consumers will begin flocking to shopping destinations to hunt for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday deals, the Retail Association of Nevada reports.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The investigation was announced by the Nye County Sheriff's O ...
Pahrump teacher accused of attempted sexual conduct with student
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump Valley High School teacher was arrested Friday after allegedly using Grindr to meet with a student at a hotel room for “sexual conduct,” police said.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Heidi Swank was an anthropology professor at UNLV for eight ...
Leader announced for Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced the appointment of Heidi Swank as the inaugural administrator for the new Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - D&J Electrical staffers Maureen Kahoopii and Rick F ...
Pahrump business donates meals for Thanksgiving
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the Thanksgiving holiday right around the corner, residents all across the valley are busy readying themselves to spend the day gobbling down a magnificent meal with friends and family. But for some, Thanksgiving is not all joy and anticipation.

Thinkstock The state’s unemployment rate is unchanged from September, at 4.1 percent, and is ...
Nevada jobs are up over the year
Staff Report

Employment in Nevada is down 1,800 jobs over the month and up 30,800 over the year, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) October 2019 economic report shows.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A candlelit shrine bearing Ethan Osterman’s image w ...
Candlelight vigil: Pahrump community remembers crash victim
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Saturday evening candlelight vigil was held at Ian Deutch Memorial Park for the Pahrump teen who died following a dirt bike crash earlier this month.