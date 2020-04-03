NHP putting safety first amid virus outbreak

As concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus continue, the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP), is taking extra precautions for the safety of troopers patrolling the highways throughout the Silver State.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal) NHP troopers throughout the state have been issued appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), in the wake of the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

As stated in a Nevada Department of Public Safety news release, NHP troopers will continue to provide law enforcement and traffic services during the global pandemic.

“Every state trooper has been trained regarding self-protection and limiting exposure to occupational related illnesses, along with being issued appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE),” according to the release. “While continuing to serve the citizens of the great state of Nevada, troopers have adapted practices to limit both their personal and the public’s exposure to those who may potentially carry the COVID-19 virus. At this time, no troopers have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.”

The release went on to state that troopers will continue enforcing traffic and other laws to ensure safety on Nevada roadways, in an effort to prevent crashes which can potentially expose more first responders, and divert needed emergency medical resources.

