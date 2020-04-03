49°F
News

NHP putting safety first amid virus outbreak

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 3, 2020 - 12:11 am
 

As concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus continue, the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP), is taking extra precautions for the safety of troopers patrolling the highways throughout the Silver State.

As stated in a Nevada Department of Public Safety news release, NHP troopers will continue to provide law enforcement and traffic services during the global pandemic.

“Every state trooper has been trained regarding self-protection and limiting exposure to occupational related illnesses, along with being issued appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE),” according to the release. “While continuing to serve the citizens of the great state of Nevada, troopers have adapted practices to limit both their personal and the public’s exposure to those who may potentially carry the COVID-19 virus. At this time, no troopers have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.”

The release went on to state that troopers will continue enforcing traffic and other laws to ensure safety on Nevada roadways, in an effort to prevent crashes which can potentially expose more first responders, and divert needed emergency medical resources.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Inyo County Sheriff's Office/Facebook The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of ...
Inyo County warn against taking part in ‘high-risk’ activities
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials from the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the Inyo County Search and Rescue team, are urging area residents and travelers not to take part in ‘high-risk’ outdoor activities at this time.

Getty Images Picking the right variety is the key to success. San Marzano, Green Zebra, and Bla ...
In Season: Tomatoes, America’s most popular vegetable
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Legend has it that sometime, during or after the Great Depression, a farmer paid off his entire mortgage by developing and selling a new variety of tomato. That wildly successful tomato variety has since come to be called “Mortgage Lifter” and is available today from many online seed stores.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nye County School District has temporarily stopped it ...
School employee tests positive for COVID-19
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County School District announced that an employee that participated in the distribution of its school lunch and breakfasts has tested positive for COVID-19.

Erik Verduzco/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Government officials participate at the South ...
New scams target census, virus stimulus package
Staff Report

As the pubic health crisis surrounding the novel coronavirus continues to have an impact on the country and our local communities, new reports of fraudulent activity connecting the 2020 census and a proposed economic stimulus package have surfaced.

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statewide stay-at-h ...
Sisolak activates National Guard to help fight COVID-19
Tom Rysinski and Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak joined Major General Ondra L. Berry on Thursday to announce the activation of the Nevada National Guard, among other measures the state has taken during the COVID-19 virus.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a state of emergency at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas on Thursd ...
Sisolak submitted a formal request to President Donald Trump for a major disaster declaration
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday submitted a formal request to President Donald Trump for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Nevada. If approved, this declaration will provide additional federal assistance and emergency protective measures available under the nationwide emergency proclamation.

Gov. Steve Sisolak
Sisolak extends ‘Stay at Home’ order through April
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday formally issued a “Stay at Home” directive for Nevadans and extended the nonessential business, gaming and school closures and all other directives issued under the Emergency Declaration to April 30.

Getty Images Everyone is urged to participate in the 2020 census to ensure a complete and accur ...
April 1 is census day
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Today is “Census Day,” and though minds all around America are occupied by concerns regarding the novel coronavirus, the U.S. Census Bureau is continuing its efforts to conduct this constitutionally-mandated decennial process. Census officials are urging everyone residing in the U.S., regardless of citizenship, to make sure they and their families are included in this most important count.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Ernest Peterson, 62, was taken into custod ...
Man accused of making bomb threat arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

When a Pahrump resident could not get logged on to his home computer, he decided to make a phone call to Valley Electric Association at approximately 9 p.m., on Tuesday, March 24.