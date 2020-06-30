75°F
NHP to beef up speed patrols through July 12

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
June 30, 2020 - 4:50 pm
 

One-third of fatal crashes nationwide involve speeding, a statistic that is prompting local law enforcement to crack down on aggressive drivers and speeders in Nevada.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is joining forces to increase high-visibility patrols from June 26 through July 12 for motorists exceeding the speed limit.

Exceeding the speed limit is one of the most common factors contributing to traffic crashes and endangers everyone on the roadway.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that the annual cost to society of speeding-related crashes is $40.4 billion per year.

Most motorists do not believe speeding is as risky as other behaviors, but driving too fast can turn a near miss into a crash or a fatality.

The faster you drive, the less time you have to react. As your speed increases, so does the risk of serious injuries or fatalities in a crash.

“Every year the Nevada Highway Patrol compiles statistics and data on fatal traffic crashes on Nevada’s roadways. Speed is always a contributing factor of at least 30 percent,” trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

“The Nevada Highway Patrol will be putting more troopers on the road with a focus on speed violations. Don’t become a statistic, slow down and arrive alive.”

The Nevada Highway Patrol remains dedicated to bringing the number of fatalities on our roadways to zero through increasing public awareness about the dangers of speeding.

More information about safe driving is available online at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com

One volunteer swabs a patient's nose as another places information and a bible on their dashboa ...
Nevada leads nation in COVID-19 transmission
Staff Report

Nevada leads the nation in a recent statistic: the number of people who become infected with the coronavirus by an infectious person.

Getty Images As a method of showing support to area first responders during very trying times, ...
First Responders Appreciation Picnic to include free food and plenty of gratitude
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With so much anger and vitriol being directed toward law enforcement over the past few weeks and calls to have police disbanded altogether, Pahrump area citizens are stepping forward to show that here in the valley, residents still support their first responders.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Angelique Pattillo, at center, is joined by husband Billy an ...
Pahrump salon reopens after COVID-19 shutdown
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As restrictions on businesses continue to ease, one local salon owner says her business is thriving after reopening.

 
Mount Charleston wildfire reduced to 3,040 acres, Forest Service says
By Glen Puit and Marvin Clemons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Forest Service investigators previously called it a 5,000-acre wildfire, which started as a 10-acre brush fire near the Mahogany Grove Campground about 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times As stated in a sheriff’s office video news release, Opera ...
NCSO investigating shooting death
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is seeking leads after a shooting death on June 24th.

Getty Images "As offices and businesses in the state start to reopen, we can confidently assure ...
MARK FUNKE: Nevadans Need to Know It’s Safe to See Their Dentist
By Mark Funke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

If you’re among the thousands of Nevadans who have been putting off a trip to the dentist, you should know that it’s not only safe, but crucial, that you come back for the care you need.

Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak extended Phase 2 of the sta ...
Sisolak extends Phase 2 through last day of July
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday announced that Nevada will remain in Phase 2 of the Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery plan, consistent with public remarks made late last week.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times
Protest takes place in Pahrump by PAC opposing face mask mandate
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A protest by a newly launched political action committee occurred in front of the Pahrump Nugget, on Highway 160, against Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandate on face coverings on Monday.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Visibility was low for drivers during a dust storm on ...
Dust advisory in effect starting Sunday at 11 a.m.
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Department of Planning Division of Air Quality issued a dust advisory for Sunday. The advisory was sent out to advise residents and local construction sites of the possibility of an increase in blowing dust, as the forecast is calling for high winds in the Pahrump area.