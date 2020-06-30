NHP to beef up speed patrols through July 12

One-third of fatal crashes nationwide involve speeding, a statistic that is prompting local law enforcement to crack down on aggressive drivers and speeders in Nevada.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Highway Patrol is joining forces to increase high-visibility patrols from June 26 through July 12 for motorists exceeding the speed limit. Exceeding the speed limit is one of the most common factors contributing to traffic crashes and endangers everyone on the roadway.

One-third of fatal crashes nationwide involve speeding, a statistic that is prompting local law enforcement to crack down on aggressive drivers and speeders in Nevada.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is joining forces to increase high-visibility patrols from June 26 through July 12 for motorists exceeding the speed limit.

Exceeding the speed limit is one of the most common factors contributing to traffic crashes and endangers everyone on the roadway.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that the annual cost to society of speeding-related crashes is $40.4 billion per year.

Most motorists do not believe speeding is as risky as other behaviors, but driving too fast can turn a near miss into a crash or a fatality.

The faster you drive, the less time you have to react. As your speed increases, so does the risk of serious injuries or fatalities in a crash.

“Every year the Nevada Highway Patrol compiles statistics and data on fatal traffic crashes on Nevada’s roadways. Speed is always a contributing factor of at least 30 percent,” trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

“The Nevada Highway Patrol will be putting more troopers on the road with a focus on speed violations. Don’t become a statistic, slow down and arrive alive.”

The Nevada Highway Patrol remains dedicated to bringing the number of fatalities on our roadways to zero through increasing public awareness about the dangers of speeding.

More information about safe driving is available online at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com