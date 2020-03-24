NHP urges not to call 911 for road conditions

Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) officials have a message for drivers traveling in the region: “Don’t call 911 for road conditions.”

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal) NHP dispatchers as of late, are fielding 911 calls from drivers wanting to know about road closures. The agency has a website to specifically address the inquiries.

As stated in a Nevada Department of Public Safety news release, Trooper Jason Buratczuk said as of late, the Nevada Highway Patrol Dispatch Center has been inundated with 911 and *NHP phone calls regarding road closures and conditions.

“It’s specifically down in the Stateline, Primm, and California border areas,” Buratczuk noted. “In a 24-hour period, our dispatchers handle over 800 calls for service daily. We need our phone lines to be kept clear for actual emergencies. At this time there are no road closures or travel restrictions in place. Motorists should only dial 911 for emergencies and use the *NHP number for requesting assistance or to report an emergency.”

Motorists, Buratczuk said, can receive live, up-to-date travel information on the Nevada Department of Transportation website, NVroads.com, Twitter @nevadadot or log on to the Nevada Highway Patrol Twitter page @NHPSouthernComm

