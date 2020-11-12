41°F
News

NNSS expanding training capability with US agencies

Staff Report
November 12, 2020 - 3:59 pm
 
Screenshot/Nye County Sheriff's Office video Deployment of the pilot Biological Response Operat ...
Screenshot/Nye County Sheriff's Office video Deployment of the pilot Biological Response Operations course has begun and will continue into next year. The NNSS is looking at training capabilities for other U.S. agencies that utilize VIRTUS.

As the nation’s premier organization for radiological prevention and response, the Nevada National Security Site has trained more than 250,000 emergency responders.

The NNSS Counterterrorism Operations Support team has worked with emergency management, emergency medical and fire services, public works, hazardous material and public health personnel from public state, local and tribal governments.

Now, the NNSS is expanding its training program capabilities with other federal agencies.

Following a 2018 fiscal year agreement with the National Guard Bureau, which administers the Army National Guard and Air National Guard, the NNSS delivered a radiological response course that incorporates Virtual Radiological Training through Ubiety Systems, a mobile application platform that simulates radiological measurements.

The NNSS’ foundation in radiological training will now be used for expansion into the biological and chemical fields.

“VIRTUS drives the chain of command for real decision making in line with a response,” NNSS Global Security Principal Project Manager Xavier Miller said. “What we foresee with VIRTUS is merging with the Department of Defense chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear group. That will give our current virtual training tool other capabilities beyond radiation. We see the tool being used to support realistic radiological and biological exercises in the near future.”

Deployment of the pilot Biological Response Operations course has begun and will continue into next year.

The NNSS is looking at training capabilities for other U.S. agencies that utilize VIRTUS.

“In the past year or so, there’s been interest from U.S. Northern Command, FBI, CIA and Health and Human Services just in VIRTUS and Biological Response Operations,” said Miller.

“This opens people’s eyes that the NNSS has more to offer than traditional radiological-nuclear response.”

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Hospice in Pahrump at 2270 E. Commercial Dri ...
Nevada Donor Network, hospice expand collaboration
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nathan Adelson Hospice has announced an expanded life-saving collaboration with its longtime community partners at Nevada Donor Network.

Getty Images The funding through a federal grant program will increase students’ access to q ...
Federal grant will assist students’ mental health
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Education has announced that Nevada was one of only five states awarded federal funding through the U.S. Department of Education’s School-Based Mental Health Services Grant Program, receiving a $10.3 million award that will be distributed over a five-year period with an award of $2,391,322 in the first year.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, center, is joined by Pahru ...
Moose Lodge provides comfort to kids
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County first responders will now have a companion riding with them to assist in comforting and consoling children in times of distress, courtesy of Pahrump Moose Lodge 808.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Roseman University of Health Sciences will hold a webinar ...
Upcoming webinar covers depression, suicide risk
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many issues have unfolded for some, such as job loss, losing a home because individuals or families can no longer afford the payments, or another major unseen problem, depression.

Getty Images It is estimated that as much as 6% of the state’s population might experience a ...
Project Worth prepared to aid problem gamblers
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

In the past nine months across Nevada, many individuals and families have struggled with the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, predominantly job loss and subsequent loss of income. In an effort to make up for lost income or cope with stress, many Americans have changed their gambling to levels that are making matters worse.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times For this year's community Thanksgiving event, the Pahrump Ho ...
Pahrump’s community Thanksgiving event shifts to pick-up only
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The year 2020 has been quite a challenge, posing obstacles for practically any public event but despite the difficulties, the COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping the Pahrump Holiday Task Force in its mission to continue what has become a beloved annual tradition.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A 15 year-old boy was arrested and transported to Desert Vie ...
Teen leads deputies on high-speed pursuit
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A local juvenile was arrested after allegedly stealing his mother’s vehicle and leading the Nye County Sheriff’s Office on a pursuit just after noon on Thursday, Nov. 5th.

Ishmayal Jones
Suspect flees after attempted robbery
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Las Vegas man is facing attempted robbery and assault charges following his arrest last month.

Getty Images Yellow Pine Solar, LLC applied for a right of way on public land to construct, op ...
BLM approves Yellow Pine Solar Project near Pahrump
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management announced the approval of the Yellow Pine Solar Project, a 3,000-acre installation proposed 10 miles southeast of Pahrump.