No-fee pet adoption event returns to Pahrump

A successful statewide initiative to get cats and dogs adopted in Nevada is returning to the state on Friday and Saturday.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers and employees rejoice at empty kennels following a statewide animal adoption event in 2020 funded by the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days partnered with 44 organizations across the state of Nevada in 2020, where 753 dogs and 1,016 cats found new homes during a three-day adoption event.

Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days event is partnering with dozens of organizations across the state, including in Pahrump, to offer adoptions of cats and dogs with no fees on Friday and Saturday. Funding is being provided by the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation.

“We are thrilled to be supporting the efforts of Nevada’s animal welfare organizations through Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days event,” said Jerleen Bryant, executive director of the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation. “It’s been a tough year and a half for these groups, and we are excited to be able to give back and to help them find forever homes for so many animals.”

Participating organizations in Pahrump include Desert Haven Animal Society, Never Forgotten Animal Society, Pets are Worth Saving, Pits to Pets and Tails of Nye County, according to the event’s website: www.maddiespetprojectnevada.org

Over the past three years, through the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation, over 7,600 animals have found their “forever home” during the event. The 2021 event will include 47 Nevada animal welfare organizations, which include large and small animal shelters and private rescue groups in the state.

In 2020, 44 organizations participated in the state, including in Pahrump, where 753 dogs and 1,016 cats were adopted across the state, according to statistics released at that time.

The adoptions this year will be done in person and virtually, depending on the organization. All adoption statistics will be posted in real time during the adoption days on the event’s website.

What is the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation?

The Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation is a private charitable foundation based in Incline Village, Nevada. The Duffields founded Maddie’s Fund, an animal welfare foundation dedicated to revolutionizing the status and well-being of companion animals. While the Duffield’s are longtime benefactors of companion animal causes, the foundation also allows them to focus their philanthropic efforts in other areas that they are passionate about including supporting military veterans and giving back to their local community.