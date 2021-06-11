63°F
No-fee pet adoption event returns to Pahrump

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
June 10, 2021 - 10:30 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers and employees rejoice at empty kennels following a statewide animal adoption event in 2020 funded by the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days partnered with 44 organizations across the state of Nevada in 2020, where 753 dogs and 1,016 cats found new homes during a three-day adoption event.

A successful statewide initiative to get cats and dogs adopted in Nevada is returning to the state on Friday and Saturday.

Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days event is partnering with dozens of organizations across the state, including in Pahrump, to offer adoptions of cats and dogs with no fees on Friday and Saturday. Funding is being provided by the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation.

“We are thrilled to be supporting the efforts of Nevada’s animal welfare organizations through Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days event,” said Jerleen Bryant, executive director of the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation. “It’s been a tough year and a half for these groups, and we are excited to be able to give back and to help them find forever homes for so many animals.”

Participating organizations in Pahrump include Desert Haven Animal Society, Never Forgotten Animal Society, Pets are Worth Saving, Pits to Pets and Tails of Nye County, according to the event’s website: www.maddiespetprojectnevada.org

Over the past three years, through the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation, over 7,600 animals have found their “forever home” during the event. The 2021 event will include 47 Nevada animal welfare organizations, which include large and small animal shelters and private rescue groups in the state.

In 2020, 44 organizations participated in the state, including in Pahrump, where 753 dogs and 1,016 cats were adopted across the state, according to statistics released at that time.

The adoptions this year will be done in person and virtually, depending on the organization. All adoption statistics will be posted in real time during the adoption days on the event’s website.

What is the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation?

The Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation is a private charitable foundation based in Incline Village, Nevada. The Duffields founded Maddie’s Fund, an animal welfare foundation dedicated to revolutionizing the status and well-being of companion animals. While the Duffield’s are longtime benefactors of companion animal causes, the foundation also allows them to focus their philanthropic efforts in other areas that they are passionate about including supporting military veterans and giving back to their local community.

Much fewer vehicles travel in the HOV lane northbound on Interstate 15 about Tropicana Ave. as ...
Most minor traffic violations decriminalized in Nevada
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a bill into law that decriminalizes most minor traffic offenses , classifying them instead as civil infractions.

Bill introduced in Senate to boost tourism sector
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., introduced bipartisan legislation in June that supports the travel and tourism industry.

Getty Images Information from the Nevada State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System sho ...
Accidental overdoses increase in Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Accidental overdoses increased in double-digit percentages in the state through part of 2019 and 2020, according to data released by the state.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal State Senator Fabian Donate holds Bill #209 after Go ...
Nevada passes public option
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed several bills on Wednesday pertaining to public health and home care workers as well as those pertaining to high education.

A plume of smoke rises from the Mount Potosi area. (Nye County via Twitter)
Fire west of Las Vegas scorches 700 acres
By Sabrina Schnur Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A fire about 20 miles west of Las Vegas has burned almost 300 acres as of Thursday evening.

Samuel Alsup
Tonopah deputy treasurer arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A months-long investigation has led to the arrest of an employee at the Tonopah treasurer’s office.

 
New Alzheimer’s drug excites Las Vegas researchers
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Experts in Las Vegas who participated in clinical trials of aducanumab, approved Monday by the FDA, say it is the first drug that appears to slow “the disease process itself.”

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken Monday, June 7, shows the concrete buildin ...
Dog park contract awarded for Pahrump’s Kellogg Park
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With a full three years of slow but steady development, the acreage located at the corner of Squaw Valley Road and Bridger Street in Pahrump is no longer just a bare, blank stretch of land populated by weeds and mesquite trees.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows one of the entries in the 2019 F ...
Holiday Task Force taking over Pahrump’s July 4th parade
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force is well known for its annual community events during the Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter holidays and now, this nonprofit group is expanding its efforts into the summer months as well by assuming the task of organizing and hosting the local Fourth of July Parade.