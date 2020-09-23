No new citations issued for COVID noncompliance

Improved business compliance with required health and safety measures implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19 led to no new citations being issued by the state Division of Industrial Relations during the week of Sept. 7.

Improved business compliance with required health and safety measures implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19 led to no new citations being issued by the state Division of Industrial Relations during the week of Sept. 7.

To date, 36 citations have been issued since the governor’s Declaration of Emergency Directive 024 and Nevada OSHA’s Guidance for Businesses Operating in Phase 2 went into effect June 24.

During follow-up visits conducted last week, Nevada OSHA officials found 100% of 53 businesses visited were in compliance with required health and safety measures. A total of 1,322 follow-up visits have been conducted.

Division of Industrial Relations officials also conducted 380 initial observations. Overall compliance for the week of Sept. 7 was 92% statewide, 88% in Southern Nevada and 93% in Northern Nevada.

Findings of initial visits in business categories with more than 20 observations conducted include 110 restaurants with 99% compliance, 20 convenience stores with 95% compliance, 24 financial institutions with 92% compliance, 54 general retail operations with 91% compliance and 32 hair, nail and tattoo salons with 88% compliance.

Since the initial observations began, 7,740 businesses have been surveyed with a cumulative statewide compliance rate of 89%, 90% compliance in Northern Nevada and 87% compliance in Southern Nevada.

In addition to the field observation process, Nevada OSHA continues to respond to complaints and referrals regarding face coverings, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection and other areas of concern related to COVID-19 received by their offices. Of the 3,624 complaints received, 980 (27%) complaints concern general retail followed by 606 (17%) for restaurants and bars and 270 (7%) complaints about medical facilities.

Workplace safety concerns can be filed online with Nevada OSHA at https://www.osha.gov/pls/osha7/eComplaintForm.html

The division’s Safety Consultation and Training Section also offers free consultations to businesses to help them understand and implement the requirements in order to comply with the health and safety guidance and directives for all businesses and specific requirements for each industry. SCATS can be reached by calling 877-4SAFENV.