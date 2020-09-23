91°F
News

No new citations issued for COVID noncompliance

Staff Report
September 23, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Improved business compliance with required health and safety measures implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19 led to no new citations being issued by the state Division of Industrial Relations during the week of Sept. 7.

To date, 36 citations have been issued since the governor’s Declaration of Emergency Directive 024 and Nevada OSHA’s Guidance for Businesses Operating in Phase 2 went into effect June 24.

During follow-up visits conducted last week, Nevada OSHA officials found 100% of 53 businesses visited were in compliance with required health and safety measures. A total of 1,322 follow-up visits have been conducted.

Division of Industrial Relations officials also conducted 380 initial observations. Overall compliance for the week of Sept. 7 was 92% statewide, 88% in Southern Nevada and 93% in Northern Nevada.

Findings of initial visits in business categories with more than 20 observations conducted include 110 restaurants with 99% compliance, 20 convenience stores with 95% compliance, 24 financial institutions with 92% compliance, 54 general retail operations with 91% compliance and 32 hair, nail and tattoo salons with 88% compliance.

Since the initial observations began, 7,740 businesses have been surveyed with a cumulative statewide compliance rate of 89%, 90% compliance in Northern Nevada and 87% compliance in Southern Nevada.

In addition to the field observation process, Nevada OSHA continues to respond to complaints and referrals regarding face coverings, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection and other areas of concern related to COVID-19 received by their offices. Of the 3,624 complaints received, 980 (27%) complaints concern general retail followed by 606 (17%) for restaurants and bars and 270 (7%) complaints about medical facilities.

Workplace safety concerns can be filed online with Nevada OSHA at https://www.osha.gov/pls/osha7/eComplaintForm.html

The division’s Safety Consultation and Training Section also offers free consultations to businesses to help them understand and implement the requirements in order to comply with the health and safety guidance and directives for all businesses and specific requirements for each industry. SCATS can be reached by calling 877-4SAFENV.

THE LATEST
Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske’s ...
Lawsuit against expanded mail-in voting dismissed
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske’s motion to dismiss a complaint by President Trump’s campaign over the state’s expanded mail-in voting was granted Friday by the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Lakeview Executive Golf Course is located at 1471 E. Mount C ...
Annual plan for Pahrump’s Lakeview Golf Course presented
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In December of 2017, the Nye County Commission narrowly approved the purchase of Lakeview Executive Golf Course, and while the financials involved with running the course have seen some improvement since that acquisition was made, the operation is not quite on par with some commissioners’ expectations.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Battle Born Patriots is striving to recall Nevada Gov. Stev ...
Sisolak recall petition signing locations
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Battle Born Patriots, a recently launched political action committee seeking to recall Gov. Steve Sisolak, released a list of multiple signing locations around Pahrump and the greater Nye County area.

Extension wants to match small businesses with help
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

This week’s University of Nevada, Reno Extension town hall and webinar will help small business owners learn about organizations that exist to help them grow.

Nancy Whipperman/Pahrump Valley Times Officials from the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic ...
Event aims at boosting rural entrepreneurship in state
Staff Report

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development is partnering with StartUpNV, Entrepreneur’s Assembly, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, business leaders and other government entities, in a new statewide initiative to foster entrepreneurship in Nevada’s smaller cities and towns.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The federal funding also helps continue to fund certain roa ...
Nevada gets $47 million in federal highway funds
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation has secured $46.8 million in additional federal highway spending authority for statewide road projects through the redistribution of Federal Highway Administration fiscal year-end funds. It marks the largest amount of such funds obtained by Nevada in a single year.

Getty Images An American flag flies half-staff at the Washington Monument in honor of Ruth Bad ...
Sisolak orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor Ginsburg

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered the U.S. flag and state flag t0 be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and state public buildings and grounds to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday.

Getty Images The US Department of Agriculture moved to extend benefits through the Special Sup ...
USDA extends waivers for WIC benefits during COVID-19
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday announced the extension of more than a dozen waivers ensuring participants in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children continue receiving the food and health support they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal Eric and Lara Trump show their support for U.S. Represen ...
Eric Trump to stop in Pahrump on Thursday
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Eric Trump is set to lead a “Make America Great Again” event in the Pahrump Valley on Thursday as the days before the 2020 election wind down.