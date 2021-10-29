No shortage of Halloween events this weekend

Following a handful of pre-Halloween events last week, several more celebrations are coming up this weekend, as Halloween falls on Sunday, Oct. 31, this year.

In fact, one Halloween-themed event is scheduled to take place at Inspirations Senior Living, located at 931 East Honeysuckle St., where a “Trunk or Treat” celebration is planned tonight, Oct. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.

“We hope to see all you Ghouls and Goblins for a fun and festive event and we will also have face painting and some yummy treats,” the facility’s Facebook post noted.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, the Coyote’s Den, located at 3971 E. Kellogg Road, is hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event from 6 to 8 p.m. in its parking lot.

The business is looking for the participation of car owners to pass out candy to the kids.

Hot dogs and chips will be available for $2.

Car owners who wish to participate can speak to any bartender in order to sign up.

Also on Saturday Oct. 30, the Game Corner Arcade and Family Fun Center is hosting a Halloween costume party and contest for both kids and adults at its 1190 East Highway 372 location.

The celebration includes prizes, raffles, full food service, along with its signature arcade housing more than 100 video games.

Categories in the “family-friendly” costume contest are: Best Kid’s Costume, Best Adult Costume and Most Creative.

Attendees can also expect music, candy and more.

Admission to the event is free.

To follow up the costume party, Game Corner is also hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Not to be outdone, the owners of Pahrump’s Quality Signs and Designs are also hosting their very own free “Spooktacular Trunk or Treat” event from 5 to 8 p.m., at Petrack Park and the Bob Ruud Community Center.

Those who wish to participate are encouraged to decorate the trunks of their vehicles and come bearing sweet treats for the kids.

To register your vehicle/trunk, contact Tony Casey at 702-239-6521.

Candy donations can be dropped off at Quality Signs and Designs, located at 1201 S. Highway 160 #105.

On the south end of town, the Lakeside Casino and RV Park is hosting its annual “Haunting Halloween Celebration, Safe Night on the Lake.”

The event will feature an RV park decorating contest, trick-or-treating and a barbecue from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

“The ghastly celebration will begin at 4 p.m. with barbecue from Pete’s Meats and Treats food truck,” according to a news release. “Trick-or-treating will begin at 5 p.m. where Halloween candy will be provided to participating RV park guests who wish to pass out candy to trick-or-treaters.”

Lakeside Casino and RV Park guests are also invited to decorate their RV space to compete for Best Spooktacular RV.

The first-place winner will receive $250 in cash, second place will receive $150 in cash and the third-place entrant will receive $100 in cash.

Lakeside Casino and RV Park is located at 5870 Homestead Road.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes