63°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

No shortage of Halloween events this weekend

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 29, 2021 - 7:01 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Several Halloween-themed celebrations are planned this week ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Several Halloween-themed celebrations are planned this weekend throughout town. Tonight, Inspirations Senior Living located at 931 East Honeysuckle St., is hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event from 6 to 8 p.m.

Following a handful of pre-Halloween events last week, several more celebrations are coming up this weekend, as Halloween falls on Sunday, Oct. 31, this year.

In fact, one Halloween-themed event is scheduled to take place at Inspirations Senior Living, located at 931 East Honeysuckle St., where a “Trunk or Treat” celebration is planned tonight, Oct. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.

“We hope to see all you Ghouls and Goblins for a fun and festive event and we will also have face painting and some yummy treats,” the facility’s Facebook post noted.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, the Coyote’s Den, located at 3971 E. Kellogg Road, is hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event from 6 to 8 p.m. in its parking lot.

The business is looking for the participation of car owners to pass out candy to the kids.

Hot dogs and chips will be available for $2.

Car owners who wish to participate can speak to any bartender in order to sign up.

Also on Saturday Oct. 30, the Game Corner Arcade and Family Fun Center is hosting a Halloween costume party and contest for both kids and adults at its 1190 East Highway 372 location.

The celebration includes prizes, raffles, full food service, along with its signature arcade housing more than 100 video games.

Categories in the “family-friendly” costume contest are: Best Kid’s Costume, Best Adult Costume and Most Creative.

Attendees can also expect music, candy and more.

Admission to the event is free.

To follow up the costume party, Game Corner is also hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Not to be outdone, the owners of Pahrump’s Quality Signs and Designs are also hosting their very own free “Spooktacular Trunk or Treat” event from 5 to 8 p.m., at Petrack Park and the Bob Ruud Community Center.

Those who wish to participate are encouraged to decorate the trunks of their vehicles and come bearing sweet treats for the kids.

To register your vehicle/trunk, contact Tony Casey at 702-239-6521.

Candy donations can be dropped off at Quality Signs and Designs, located at 1201 S. Highway 160 #105.

On the south end of town, the Lakeside Casino and RV Park is hosting its annual “Haunting Halloween Celebration, Safe Night on the Lake.”

The event will feature an RV park decorating contest, trick-or-treating and a barbecue from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

“The ghastly celebration will begin at 4 p.m. with barbecue from Pete’s Meats and Treats food truck,” according to a news release. “Trick-or-treating will begin at 5 p.m. where Halloween candy will be provided to participating RV park guests who wish to pass out candy to trick-or-treaters.”

Lakeside Casino and RV Park guests are also invited to decorate their RV space to compete for Best Spooktacular RV.

The first-place winner will receive $250 in cash, second place will receive $150 in cash and the third-place entrant will receive $100 in cash.

Lakeside Casino and RV Park is located at 5870 Homestead Road.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II is pictured speaking ...
Assemblyman Hafen kicks off re-election campaign in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the 2022 primaries just eight months away and the general election to take place roughly one year from now, political hopefuls and elected officials aiming for another term in office are already gearing up for their election campaigns, including Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 27 shows the intersection o ...
Blagg Road improvement bid rejected
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

There are hundreds of miles of asphalt roads in Nye County, many of which are in need of some attention and repair while others are in need of entire rebuilds, and this is something that the county’s public works department is constantly working toward.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Halloween Costumes for Kids Drive was a big success and ...
Kids Halloween Costume Drive hailed a huge success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Trick or treating is something of a rite of passage in childhood, an experience that brings joy and excitement and one that provides plenty of opportunity for creating memories that will last a lifetime, but for some local families, laying out the cash necessary to fit out their children for Halloween can be quite difficult. Financial struggles sometimes mean that parents must choose between buying costumes for their kiddos and purchasing other much-needed items or paying important bills.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Nevada Genealogical Society celebrated 25 years ...
Pahrump Genealogical Society to host inaugural ancestry look-up event
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

History can be a very fascinating subject, particularly when learning about one’s own family, and residents of the Pahrump Valley will have the opportunity to do just that this coming November, with a brand new community event slated to take place next Saturday.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times PDOP's annual Pumpkin Days returned to Pahrump this past wee ...
Pumpkin Days’ return to Pahrump a smashing success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After two years of anticipation, fall-themed festivities made their way back to Ian Deutch Memorial Park this past weekend, with the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program hosting its annual Pumpkin Days event amid a crowd of eager patrons, all of whom were obviously overjoyed to see the return of the fundraiser.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., talks with Steve Frishman, a technical consultant to ...
Yucca Mountain report ‘good news’ for Nevada
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A federal investigative report on nuclear waste disposal is recommending Congress amend a decades-old law designating Yucca Mountain as the sole location for disposal

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
House passes bill to get mental health support for first responders
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Legislation modeled after Nevada laws to provide confidentiality to first responders who participate in mental health counseling was passed in the House on Wednesday.