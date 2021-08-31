94°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Nonprofit’s statewide event aimed at suicide prevention

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
August 31, 2021 - 11:11 am
 
Getty Images
Getty Images

the Nevada Coalition for Suicide Prevention is hosting its 15th annual “Walk in Memory-Walk for Hope” event in September.

The event, which includes Pahrump along with Clark County and locations in the northern half of the state, will occur on Sept. 11. The fundraising event is aimed at connecting those struggling with thoughts of suicide to support services in the state, as well as connecting families and friends who are supporting these individuals.

“The concerted efforts of the Nevada Coalition for Suicide Prevention, the Office of Suicide Prevention and the many local task forces and coalitions across the state hosting events such as the “Walk in Memory, Walk for Hope” will help make Nevada a healthier and safer place to live,” information on the coalition’s website states.

One organization, Hope Means Nevada, a nonprofit focused on eliminating youth suicide in Nevada, is organizing a team in Henderson. People are invited to join existing teams, create their own or walk on their own.

The Pahrump event has a scheduled check-in time of 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 at Petrack Park at 150 N. state Route 160.

According to the coalition’s website, walk participants are asked to donate $20 per individual. Participants must fill out a registration form, with all donations to be used to help fund various coalitions throughout communities in Nevada.

Pahrump registration information can be found at https://bit.ly/3mKHpdn

More information on the coalition can be found at www.nvsuicideprevention.org

Contact Editor Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This Monday, May 20, 2019 photo shows mature marijuana plants beginning to bloom under artifici ...
Nevada marijuana licensing focus of federal investigation
By Arthur Kane Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

FBI and state agents are trying to determine whether there was criminal pay-to-play influence in the awarding of lucrative cannabis dispensary, cultivation and production licenses.

Getty Images Assembly Bill 486, passed during the 2021 legislative session in Nevada, slows th ...
Overturning of eviction ban not expected to have major impact in Nevada
By Subrina Hudson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Supreme Court decision to overturn the federal eviction moratorium Thursday is not expected to have much impact on Nevada because the state already has protections in place for renters.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Disposal has been acquired by Waste Connecti ...
PV Disposal sold to Waste Connections, Inc.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

During its Tuesday, Aug. 17 meeting, the Nye County Commission addressed a series of agenda items related to the transfer of solid waste franchise agreements with the towns of Pahrump, Beatty and Amargosa following the sale of longtime local company Pahrump Valley Disposal to Waste Connections, Inc.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times VinoJazz co-founder Doug Dubin, seen at the organization's i ...
Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta ‘safety and security’ concerns clarified
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last week, VinoJazz co-founder Doug Dubin made the difficult decision to cancel the Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta, which was set to take place today and tomorrow at Petrack Park, following a series of circumstances outside of his organization’s control.