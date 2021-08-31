Nonprofit’s statewide event aimed at suicide prevention

the Nevada Coalition for Suicide Prevention is hosting its 15th annual “Walk in Memory-Walk for Hope” event in September.

The event, which includes Pahrump along with Clark County and locations in the northern half of the state, will occur on Sept. 11. The fundraising event is aimed at connecting those struggling with thoughts of suicide to support services in the state, as well as connecting families and friends who are supporting these individuals.

“The concerted efforts of the Nevada Coalition for Suicide Prevention, the Office of Suicide Prevention and the many local task forces and coalitions across the state hosting events such as the “Walk in Memory, Walk for Hope” will help make Nevada a healthier and safer place to live,” information on the coalition’s website states.

One organization, Hope Means Nevada, a nonprofit focused on eliminating youth suicide in Nevada, is organizing a team in Henderson. People are invited to join existing teams, create their own or walk on their own.

The Pahrump event has a scheduled check-in time of 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 at Petrack Park at 150 N. state Route 160.

According to the coalition’s website, walk participants are asked to donate $20 per individual. Participants must fill out a registration form, with all donations to be used to help fund various coalitions throughout communities in Nevada.

Pahrump registration information can be found at https://bit.ly/3mKHpdn

More information on the coalition can be found at www.nvsuicideprevention.org

