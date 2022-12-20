55°F
NSCO: Intruder shot in Pahrump home invasion was ‘wanted man’

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 20, 2022 - 11:50 am
 
Nye County Detention Center Shawn Richard
Nye County Detention Center Shawn Richard

Shawn Richard has been named in connection with a home invasion, according to reports from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, who say he was shot twice in the chest by a resident after breaking into their house while they were sleeping last week.

Richard, 48, of Pahrump, remains hospitalized in serious condition from injuries sustained in the invasion.

Deputies and detectives responded to a report of a shooting along the 6100 block of East Kellogg Road at approximately 9:42 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, after dispatchers said someone was shot following an intrusion there.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Crews transported the injured suspect to the Mercy Air Base on Calvada Boulevard where he was flown to UMC Trauma with serious injuries.

Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Boruchowitz said if Richard survives his injuries, he will be charged with home invasion, grand larceny of a firearm, burglary and a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Boruchowitz detailed what detectives say happened following their initial investigation of the home invasion.

“The homeowner was in bed and heard Richard in the kitchen, and he armed himself with a handgun,” Boruchowitz said.

Richard then kicked open the bedroom door, which is when the homeowner opened fire at Richard, striking him twice in the chest. Richard fell where he was shot, Boruchowitz said.

Richard is also a suspect in a Dec. 14 home invasion along the 8000 block of Ralph Court, Boruchowitz said, where he allegedly broke into another residence and fled with a shotgun.

“Richard was found in possession of the stolen shotgun from the crime the night prior,” Boruchowitz said. “The investigation revealed that Richard is a probation absconder and was wanted at the time of the shooting.”

Charges will not be filed against the homeowner who shot Richard, according to the sheriff’s office, because it was a lawful defense of one’s home.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

