News

Nursing facilities ask Congress for another COVID aid package

Staff Report
September 30, 2020 - 9:09 am
 

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted-living communities across the country that provide care to approximately 5 million people each year, warned Congress today that without another COVID funding package, public health agencies and health care providers could find themselves less than completely prepared heading into the cold and flu season, as well as underfunded to handle another major spike in COVID cases.

With 70% of the $175 billion Provider Relief Fund provided by the CARES Act back in April distributed and remaining funds likely to be allocated by early October, health care providers, including long-term care facilities, will need additional funds to continue its response to the COVID pandemic heading into the cold and flu season, which provides new challenges.

Michael Osterholm, a University of Minnesota epidemiologist, recently pointed out the challenges with the upcoming flu and cold season.

“I think we’re just in the beginning of what’s going to be a marked increase in cases in the fall,” he said. “And it won’t be just a testing artifact, either. This is real.”

Further complicating the cold and flu season ahead is the fact that COVID cases are rising. As CNBC reported, “Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are beginning to rebound following weeks of reported declines and warnings from top U.S. health officials that the country could be vulnerable to fresh outbreaks coinciding with the forthcoming flu season.”

Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL, said that Congress needs to end the partisan logjam and prioritize frontline health care workers and residents, particularly vulnerable elderly populations.

“With the cold and flu season adding a real complication to the ongoing COVID pandemic response, the need for extra testing, personal protective equipment and staffing, will need to be met in order to keep caregivers and residents safe,” Parkinson said.

Parkinson is urging Congress to provide an additional $100 billion for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Provider Relief Fund, which is accessible for all health care providers affected by COVID-19.

A sizeable portion of the fund, he said, should be dedicated to helping nursing homes and assisted-living communities acquire resources associated with protecting vulnerable residents and staff from the virus, including constant testing, PPE and staff support.

“Without adequate funding and resources, the U.S. will repeat the same mistakes made during the initial outbreak last spring and the major spike over the summer,” Parkinson said. “We need Congress to prioritize our vulnerable seniors and their caregivers in nursing homes and assisted-living communities by passing another COVID funding package before they leave town for the elections.”

For more information, please visit www.ahcancal.org/coronavirus

THE LATEST
Getty Images Nevada Health Link will offer up to 50 individual QHPs through five insurance car ...
Exchange approves 4.2% increase in rates for 2021
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, which connects Nevadans to qualified health plans through Nevada Health Link, announced the approved exchange health insurance rates for Plan Year 2021 at an increase of 4.2 percent.

Michele Reeder
Reeder tapped to head state dental association
Staff Report

The statewide Nevada Dental Association has hired experienced association executive Michele Reeder as its new executive director, succeeding Robert Talley, DDS and CAE, who will continue as a member of NDA’s Council on Government Affairs.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times To prepare for an expected increase in online shopping, Wal ...
Walmart unveils plans for this year’s holiday shopping
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Walmart, at the end of September, announced plans to address key shopping trends expected for this unusual holiday season, including an increase in online shipping, evolving wish lists and the need for a fast, easy and safe shopping experience.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times What originally was dispatched as a vehicle fire was upgrad ...
Crews kept busy responding to Pahrump blazes
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to numerous fires throughout the valley this month.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal The session Oct. 6 is for survivors and support ...
Virtual series will focus on Military Sexual Trauma
Staff Report

All veterans, active duty, Nevada National Guard, reserves, health care providers, community partners and supporters are invited to attend a free, three-part virtual series, “Exploring the Identification &Treatment of Military Sexual Trauma” hosted by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services this October.

State receives $13.8 nillion workforce development grant
State receives $13.8 nillion workforce development grant
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Friday that the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation is the recipient of a $13 million federal grant to support short-term job training programs to help prepare unemployed and underemployed individuals for in-demand occupations in Nevada.

Getty Images This free service is provided to Nevada voters for the first time through a partn ...
New service will allow tracking of mail ballots
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A new service will allow voters to track the status of their mail ballots during this election season.

Getty Images The Nevada State Board of Pardons is tasked with considering applications for clem ...
Nevadans to consider five ballot questions – Part three
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Times is presenting a series detailing each of the five statewide ballot questions that voters will be tasked with deciding this November.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Crowd watches Eric Trump during a MAGA event at the Pahrum ...
Eric Trump to stop in Pahrump on Thursday
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Eric Trump was featured at an outdoor “Make America Great Again” event in Pahrump on Thursday, where he was met by dozens of supporters to re-elect President Donald Trump, his father.