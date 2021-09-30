Nye 4th highest county in Nevada for COVID-19 cases in Nevada’s K-12 schools in 2021-22 school year

The Department of Health and Human Services, in coordination with the Nevada Department of Education, announced a new dashboard with information about COVID-19 case levels among student and staff within the state’s K-12 schools.

Jeffrey Meehan/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Nye County School District Southern District office at 284 West Street in Pahrump.

The dashboard information shows Nye County having the fourth highest in COVID-19 case numbers for student and staff in the state for the 2021-22 school year, starting July 28. In total, Nye County has seen 246 cases among student and staff, with 222 students and 24 staff members for the school year.

“This dashboard will provide much needed detail and information on cases in our schools,” said Melissa Peek-Bullock, DHHS state epidemiologist. “We hope this data is a benefit to Nevada families as we strive to mitigate the spread of this illness.”

Nye County trailed Clark (1,600), Washoe (898) and Elko (487) counties in COVID-19 cases for the 2021-22 school year. The state has seen 3,561 student cases for the school year and 595 cases among staff, totalling 4,156 together.

The dashboard shows that 1,498 cases have occurred in the current month and 721 in the current week in a search of the dashboard by staff at the Pahrump Valley Times.

The dashboard was developed by the DHHS Office of Analytics and can be searched by county or school. The dashboard provides data on cases for staff and students who were present at school while they were infectious with COVID-19, a release from DHHS states.

“Those who test positive for COVID-19 but did not attend school while infectious are not included in the state’s dashboard,” the release states.

DHHS and the Department of Education have collaborated since the start of the pandemic in support of Nevada school and to protect the health of staff, students and families, the release states.

DHHS states that the data changes rapidly as tests are conducted and tracing and disease investigations are completed on the cases for the schools.

“The data may not always match the most recent reports released by local health jurisdictions or school districts,” DHHS states.

The dashboard can be found at https://bit.ly/2WtBEWP

