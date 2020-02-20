49°F
News

Nye and Nevada GOP cancel Friday events, with weekend events still scheduled

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
February 20, 2020 - 3:31 pm
 

The Nevada and Nye GOP have canceled their planned events on Friday due to the rally President Donald Trump is holding in Las Vegas. All events on Saturday and Sunday remain as scheduled.

The events on Friday, as laid out by Nye County Republican Central Committee Chairman Joe Burdzinski in a Feb. 19 report in the Pahrump Valley Times, were the state executive committee meeting, a county secretaries meeting, a rural caucus meeting and a no-host cocktail reception.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo championed a resolution ...
Nye County narrowly passes resolution praising Trump’s accomplishments
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, just three days before the Nevada Democratic Caucus, the Nye County Commission narrowly approved an official resolution outlining President Donald Trump’s accomplishments throughout his time in office.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Advocates urge Congress to provide full funding for Nevada public lands
By Shea Johnson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Environmental advocates in Nevada want U.S. lawmakers to fully fund a decades-old program that has contributed more than $100 million to outdoor preservation projects in the state since its inception.

DA’s Report
The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

 
How to caucus in Nevada
By Rory Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Unlike the secret ballots cast in states that use primary elections, Nevada residents declare their presidential preferences in public meetings known as caucuses.

Getty Images The NyE Communities Coalition is hosting a community event on Thursday, Feb. 20, ...
NyE Communities Coalition to host event
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Carotid artery disease is a very serious medical condition, as it can block the flow of blood to one’s brain, causing a possible stroke.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, which Pahrum ...
Realtors association has a new name
Staff Report

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, which has members in Pahrump and Las Vegas, has officially shortened its name to Las Vegas Realtors.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs promo ...
Travel Nevada marketing chief promoted
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs promoted Travel Nevada Chief Marketing Officer Mary Ellen Kawchack to deputy director of the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs.

Valley Electric Association Robin Barber will fill out the unexpired term of former board membe ...
Valley Electric Association Inc. hosts Candidate’s Night
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Valley Electric Association Inc. member-owners looking to learn more about candidates vying for Valley Electric Association’s board seats up for election in the spring can attend an event at the co-op’s conference center.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
