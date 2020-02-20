Nye and Nevada GOP cancel Friday events, with weekend events still scheduled

The Nevada and Nye GOP have canceled their planned events on Friday due to the rally President Donald Trump is holding in Las Vegas. All events on Saturday and Sunday remain as scheduled.

Golden Casino Group The Nevada and Nye GOP events scheduled for Friday were canceled due to President Donald Trump's visit to the Las Vegas Valley.

The Nevada and Nye GOP have canceled their planned events on Friday due to the rally President Donald Trump is holding in Las Vegas. All events on Saturday and Sunday remain as scheduled.

The events on Friday, as laid out by Nye County Republican Central Committee Chairman Joe Burdzinski in a Feb. 19 report in the Pahrump Valley Times, were the state executive committee meeting, a county secretaries meeting, a rural caucus meeting and a no-host cocktail reception.