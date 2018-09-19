Nye Commissioner Schinhofen meets with Speaker Ryan

Nye County Commissioner Dan Schinhofen met U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan during the Energy Communities Alliance annual National Cleanup Conference in Alexandria, Virginia, Nye County announced Monday.

Photo via Nye County House Speaker Paul Ryan with Dan Schinhofen as shown in a photo Monday from Nye County government.

Photo via Nye County Nye County Commissioner Dan Schinhofen gave House Speaker Ryan a Nye County lapel pin, similar to the one pictured, with the phrase “Host of Yucca Mountain.”

Schinhofen gave Ryan a Nye County lapel pin, similar to the one pictured, with the phrase “Host of Yucca Mountain,” the county said in a Facebook post announcing the meeting.

Schinhofen is the Board of Nye County Commissioners’ representative on all nuclear waste issues including advocating for the restart of the licensing of Yucca Mountain.

The trip included Darrell Lacy, the county’s natural resource director and an Energy Communities Alliance board of directors member.

The annual Energy Communities Alliance meeting is paid for by the organization, the only non-profit, membership organization of local governments adjacent to or impacted by U.S. Department of Energy activities, the county said.