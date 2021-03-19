64°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nye County 4-H robotics team takes state, world canceled

By Landon Ingersoll Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 18, 2021 - 11:05 pm
 
Landon Ingersoll/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump robotics team Awkward Silence tak ...
Landon Ingersoll/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump robotics team Awkward Silence takes home high honors in its recent season.
Landon Ingersoll/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump robotics team Awkward Silence tak ...
Landon Ingersoll/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump robotics team Awkward Silence takes home high honors in its recent season.
Landon Ingersoll/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump robotics team Awkward Silence tak ...
Landon Ingersoll/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump robotics team Awkward Silence takes home the Inspire Award, the highest honor in all of FIRST Tech Challenge.
Awkwad Silence/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is Awkward Silence's robot. The So ...
Awkwad Silence/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is Awkward Silence's robot. The Southern Nye County 4H robotics team went all the way to winning the state title in Nevada.
Landon Ingersoll/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Awkward Silence, Southern Nye County 4-H’s competitive robotics team, made it to FIRST Tech Challenge’s World Championship by winning the state championship for the first time. The world event, however, was canceled due to COVID-19.

Awkward Silence, Southern Nye County 4-H’s competitive robotics team, progressed to the FIRST Tech Challenge’s World Championship by winning the state championship for robot performance earlier this month with a record-breaking score of 202 points; only to learn that the event, scheduled to be held in Houston, Texas in July, has been canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

“I would say it’s definitely a major disappointment,” said Awkward Silence lead programmer Dylan Riendeau. “We were really looking forward to being able to advance to the World Championships.”

Awkward Silence is one of 160 finalist teams unable to attend the world championships, the fourth and final level of competition in a typical FIRST Tech Challenge season, where they would compete for prestigious awards with other high-scoring teams in various head-to-head robot matches. This would have been the team’s first time at the world championships as well.

“It would’ve been a pretty exciting and new experience, or at least a way to spend time with the team. We like to socialize with each other.” said Kevin Holl, one of nine teenagers that serve as active members of Awkward Silence. “But, it’s also kind of relieving. It’s a pretty long trip, all things considered. There are some positives and negatives to it.”

FIRST Tech Challenge is one of the four programs designed by the FIRST organization, or FTC, a worldwide educational initiative created to get children and teens active in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

FIRST Tech Challenge is one of the more competitive programs, intended for kids aged 12-18, and a “season” typically comprises weekly team meetings and large-scale tournaments held at event centers around the country over the course of approximately a year.

With large in-person meetings being strongly discouraged or even outright prohibited in some areas due to Covid-19 precautions, the 2020-2021 FTC season has provided teams around the world with a unique gauntlet of challenges to overcome, like learning to compete virtually and finding ways to collaborate on a hands-on project while social distancing.

“We were definitely set back a few times because of the pandemic,” said Holl. “Quite a bit of the robot building and refining actually had to be done at Dylan’s grandfather’s house. At the beginning of the year, we did a lot of brainstorming on how we wanted the robot to look and how we actually wanted to design it. We took a lot of time outside of 4-H to complete the robot because there were a lot of times we simply couldn’t go to the 4-H (building).”

“We had to do quite a few meetings outside of 4-H just to be able to get our season moving,” Riendeau added. “Especially in the beginning, when we weren’t able to meet (in-person) at all.”

Of course, a fully-functioning robot capable of performing complex in-game tasks is no easy feat to design, but a serious cost factor comes into play as well. FTC teams commonly hold extensive fundraising campaigns to finance robot development, parts, and repair, another part of the process complicated by the pandemic.

“There hasn’t been a lot of fundraising this season,” said Riendeau. “We started this season with a fairly sizable balance from all of last year’s fundraising, and most of our other money came from donations. Mostly cash donations from Walmart and people willing to chip in fifty dollars here and there. Normally, we’d have car washes or gala events and bake sales, but with the COVID-19 situation these just aren’t possible.”

Despite the unexpected roadblocks, Awkward Silence saw no way to go but up, ultimately becoming the highest-scoring FTC team in the entire state of Nevada in the 2020-2021 season.

“A lot of the highlights are mostly just a new high score,” Riendeau laughed. “When we hit the 175 (during one of the virtual matches), that was pretty exciting. During state championships, in our first match, we hit a 202 (our highest score ever), which was something we’d been shooting for all season. That was very exciting.”

Now in their fourth season as a team, several members of Awkward Silence are approaching high school graduation and will no longer be able to compete in the FTC level of FIRST, which is intended specifically for the high school age group. Despite this, Holl and his teammates insist that the future of Awkward Silence is in good hands.

“With so many of us leaving, it’s a little bit more difficult, but we tried our best to actually prep for new engineers, a new head programmer, and a new driver because those are the main positions that are going to be open,” said Holl.

“There’s going to be a lot more new people working on the robot that don’t have nearly as much experience. To help deal with that, a lot of our team members who are on the team this year and graduating, are going to be sticking around next year to be ‘junior mentors’,” explained Riendeau. “We can help teach them what they need to know to build a successful team.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Environmental job training opportunities, funded through a ...
Nye County awarded environmental workforce development grant
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In a post-COVID-19 world in which millions of jobs have been lost, unemployment has become a point of major concern, with communities across the United States struggling to adjust to the drastic changes that have taken place over the last year. Many of the jobs that have been lost will not return, leaving the people who once held them with no choice but to turn their sights to another career path. While this, too, may prove difficult, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is aiming to make the effort of a career shift a just bit easier, awarding millions in Environmental Workforce Development and Job Training grant funding to communities all around the country.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Inspirations Senior Living facility in Pahrump will be ...
COVID Prayer Service set for Inspirations in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The one-year anniversary of the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nevada has come and gone, leaving many to reflect on the turbulence, horror and shock of all that has happened over the past 12 months. The pandemic has left no corner of daily life untouched, causing disruption and chaos for many, but perhaps one of the hardest hit segments of society has been those who reside in nursing and assisted living communities.

Nature Health Farms Alex De Jong tends to his petting zoo animals at Nature Health Farms. De Jo ...
Community-wide birthday party coming Saturday
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Great music, magic acts, along with a petting zoo and a bounce house, are just a small part of a community event at Nature Health Farms, located at 351 Bunarch Road on Saturday, March 20.

Getty Images Small business owners and individual members of the public who have felt the strai ...
Nye County launches COVID Relief Program
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Wednesday, March 17, Nye County officially opened its new COVID Relief Program and area residents and businesses still feeling the pinch from the pandemic can now apply to receive a portion of the available funding.

Getty Images Basin and Range Watch held a rally on Saturday against several proposed solar pro ...
Nonprofit holds second rally against large-scale solar projects
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Basin and Range Watch, a nonprofit that advocates for the conservation of deserts across California and Nevada, is returning to the site of a major solar project that was approved near Pahrump.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner Bruce Jabbour.
Beatty board praises BLM
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The BLM Tonopah Field Office is being praised by the Beatty Town Advisory Board for its help and cooperation with the town in efforts to reclaim off-highway roads used in last August’s “Vegas to Reno” off-road race.

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
Democratic bill would make mail voting permanent
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Democratic leaders in the Nevada Assembly unveiled legislation Wednesday that would make universal mail-in-voting permanent in Nevada, except for people who decide to vote in person.

James Lipman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The 1,750-horsepower SSC Tuatara rocketed off ...
Production car reruns for top speed
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The record run announced in the fall of 2020 for Washington-based SSC North America’s 1750-horsepower Tuatara well outpaced the record set on the main drag into Las Vegas from Pahrump just a few years prior.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada National Guard Pfc. Kimberly Hernandez prepares Pfi ...
Sisolak says vaccine availability to expand
Staff Report

Nev. Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the expansion of age categories for COVID-19 vaccines during a press conference on Wednesday.

Bureau of Land Management The Nye County Sheriff's Office, along with Pahrump Buildings and Gro ...
BLM comments on Calvada Eye horse removal
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Additional information has emerged regarding the relocation of at least three wild horses who graze the Calvada Eye.