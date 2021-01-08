37°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nye County accepting applications for coronavirus block grant

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
January 8, 2021 - 8:34 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Preliminary applications for the Community Development Block ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Preliminary applications for the Community Development Block Grant - Coronavirus program can be found online at www.nyecounty.net

Nye County is currently accepting applications for the second and third rounds of Community Development Block Grant funding that have been made available to communities across the United States as part of the CARES Act.

Nye County Grants Administrator Samantha Kramer gave an overview of the grant program at the Nye County Commission’s Jan. 4 meeting, explaining that the county is allowed to submit two applications on its own behalf and sponsor two additional applications on behalf of other entities, for a total of four applications. She also added that the particular program that she was presenting that morning is somewhat different than the Community Development Block Grant program that the county has utilized in the past, due to the fact that these two rounds of funding are specific to mitigating COVID-19.

“This morning I am presenting rounds two and three of the Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus, which is known as CDBG-CV. HUD and CDBG have received funding through the CARES Act specifically for the prevention, preparation for and response to the coronavirus,” Kramer stated. “Round two of CDBG-CV received a formula allocation in the amount of $9,963,639 with $208,221 directly allocated to Nye County. Round three of CDBG-CV received a formula allocation in the amount of $2,474,984. Nye County did not receive a direct allocation in round three but can apply through a competitive process.”

Projects to be submitted for the CDBG-CV funding must meet one of three national objectives and must be an eligible activity. “The national objectives are to benefit low-to moderate-income persons and households; to aid in the prevention or elimination of slums or blight; to meet community development needs having an urgency when other sources of funding are not available,” Kramer detailed. “Eligible activities are buildings and improvement, including public facilities; assistance to businesses, including special economic development assistance; provision of new or quantifiably increased public services; and planning, capacity, building and technical assistance.”

Projects must be “shovel ready” and all construction projects will require an environmental assessment to be conducted.

The backup information included with the agenda item provided a variety of examples of eligible activities, including rehabbing buildings to use as infectious disease treatment sites, providing working capital assistance to small businesses to enable them to retain jobs held by low-to moderate-income persons, training to expand the pool of health care workers who can treat disease, provide testing services, gather data and much more.

Kramer said anyone with questions regarding whether a particular project would be eligible can contact her directly to discuss their proposal. Kramer can be reached at sakramer@co.nye.nv.us or 775-751-7091. Preliminary applications can be found online at www.nyecounty.net/911/Community-Development-Block-Grants

Presentation of potential projects will be conducted on Jan. 20 at the Nye County Commission meeting in Pahrump and again on Feb. 2 at the commission meeting in Tonopah. On March 2, commissioners will prioritize the eligible projects and determine which will be selected to move forward.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Numerous plans and payment options are available to fit al ...
Enrollment open now for prepaid tuition program
Staff Report

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine’s office on Thursday announced open enrollment for the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program, which will end Friday, April 30.

Rose Humbert/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Springs Chapter DAR members and Pahrum ...
High school students benefit from donations
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A longtime community organization dedicated to education, literacy and beyond, provided much-needed assistance to local high school students in recent weeks.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken in December 2020, this photo shows a small portion of ...
State’s COVID testing now screens for new variant
Staff Report

The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory has begun screening people for the B.1.1.7. variant of the novel coronavirus, state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Chief of Tasting Dr. Mark Pandori said at Wednesday’s briefing on the state of the pandemic in Nevada.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
A few new characters now roaming Goldfield
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Goldfield has new welcome signs in the form of donkeys thanks to a federal grant awarded by Travel Nevada, a state agency that promotes Nevada as a travel destination.

Facebook In addition to various experts who will present the Zoom sessions, short recorded pres ...
UNR taking Cattlemen’s Update to Zoom for two days
Staff Report

The University of Nevada, Reno will host the annual Cattlemen’s Update virtually via Zoom Jan. 12-13. For more than 40 years, the University has held several sessions across Nevada in January to provide ranchers with current research-based information about issues that may affect the efficiency, productivity, profitability and sustainability of their businesses and Nevada’s cattle industry.

Henry Brean/Las Vegas Review-Journal Da-ek Dow Go-et, left, and Wheeler Peak reflect in the wat ...
Annual EPA grant will be used for water projects
Staff Report

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection on Tuesday announced that $1 million in Clean Water Act grant funds provided by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency will be used to complete 11 projects to reduce “nonpoint source pollution” and improve water quality across the state.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times On Wednesday, Dec. 30, area tier-1 health care workers recei ...
Local Tier-1 workers receive COVID-19 vaccine
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Local health care workers received the first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine late last month.

Civic engagement will be topic of humanities series
Civic engagement will be topic of humanities series
Staff Report

Nevada Humanities has been awarded $50,000 by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation as part of a new national initiative, “Why It Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation”, which will explore civic participation as it relates to electoral engagement in a multivocal democracy.

Dakota White
Shotgun discharge prompts NCSO response
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

What started out as an early evening barbecue resulted in the arrest of two Pahrump brothers late last month.