News

Nye County approves jail bond refi

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
November 20, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The bond taken out to fund construction of the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump has been refinanced, which will result in millions of dollars in savings to the county.

With interest rates in America so low and Nye County finally free from a bond clause that prevented it from doing so, earlier this year the county began the process necessary to refinance the bond that had been taken out to fund the construction of the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump.

That bond, secured in 2010, totaled over $21.8 million and after a full decade of payments, the amount owed is still more than $18.8 million. When discussing the item in September, commissioners were told that they could likely secure a lower interest rate than the existing 4.1% rate and, excited by the prospect of saving taxpayer dollars, they authorized JNA Consulting to send out a Request for Proposal. Various banking institutions were able to respond with refinance terms and figures and JNA Consulting was back before the commission at its Nov. 10 meeting with the results.

Municipal advisor John Petersen explained for commissioners that the Request for Proposal process was quite a bit more fruitful than had been expected.

The refinancing option selected by JNA Consulting as the best choice came from Nevada State Bank and resulted in an even lower interest rate than had been originally anticipated, meaning nearly twice as much in savings as had had been projected. When discussed in September, the county was looking at a potential of $2.5 million in savings but that amount is now estimated at between $4 and $4.5 million.

“After that meeting on Sept. 15, we sent out the RFP (Request for Proposal), we solicited the bids. Ultimately we received three responses in total and based on those responses, we believe that the response from Nevada State Bank (a division of Zions Bancorporation) is the best response to our request. Zions would refinance the 2010 bond at an effective rate of approximately 1.93%. That would be over the next 20 years and ultimately would results in savings to the county of approximately $4.6 million,” Petersen stated during the Nov. 10 meeting.

As detailed in the accompanying documentation, the county’s average annual savings would come to about $220,000 and Petersen was sure to note that the life of the loan would not be extended in any way. The jail bond will still mature in 2040. All the fees associated with the refinancing, totaling $103,000 to be collected by JNA Consulting Group and Sherman &Howard, are rolled into the new bond, so there are no out-of-pocket expenses to the county.

“The one note I will make on Zions’ proposal is, they are asking for a variable rate component to this refinancing. That would apply to the bond that is payable beginning in August 2036 through August 2040. That rate it initially locked at a 2.07% and that rate lock is good for 15 years. After that 15-year rate lock, it would be subject to a variable reset,” Petersen added, remarking that even if the variable rate reset resulted in the maximum interest rate that would be allowed per state law of 5.24%, the county would still realize at least $4 million in savings over the remainder of the life of the loan.

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo made the motion to adopt the ordinance authorizing the refinancing, which was seconded by commissioner Lorinda Wichman and passed with all in favor.

“Thank you Mr. Petersen,” commission chair John Koenig said as the item came to a close, with commissioner Debra Strickland chiming in, “Mr. Petersen, Ms. Savannah Rucker (Nye County comptroller) you did an excellent job. This gives us the ability to go after other bonds and be able to pay for them. Thank you so much.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doc ...
Serenity Health issues apology to Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After nearly eight full months of providing COVID-19 testing to the local community without any reported problems, officials with Serenity Health have issued a formal apology to the community following a vexing night in which the health care provider ran out of testing materials and area residents who had been waiting in line were told they would not be able to receive a test that evening.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Besides being a delicious and necessary ingre ...
A more thankful, less stressful holiday
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In a year that’s already proven “interesting,” Thanksgiving will be no exception. Lots of folks are hosting smaller gatherings, meaning fewer people to bring dishes or help in the kitchen. Some may be making their very first Thanksgiving dinner. To assist in making this a low-stress, enjoyable holiday for all, I offer a few tips.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo taken Wednesday, Nov. 18 shows a portion of Marti ...
$500k in chip sealing set for Pahrump roadways
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In August of this year, Nye County commissioners gave the green light to resurrect the county’s long-dormant chip sealing program and with approval of a list of selected roads granted and the construction contract officially awarded, the 2020 Chip Seal Program is now ready to roll.

Raymond Luvian
Local man facing child sex charges
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man was arrested this month over allegations surrounding child pornography.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Pahrump Gunfighters ...
Pahrump Gunfighters forced to cancel show
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For many years the Pahrump Gunfighters have entertained and thrilled the local community with their Old West shows and skits at Dusty Flats on West Stagecoach Road.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken Wednesday, Nov. 18, this photo shows the lighting that ...
Kellogg Park concrete contract awarded
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

What once was bare land covered in nothing more than sparse desert vegetation is slowly but surely giving way to what will one day be the town of Pahrump’s fifth park, Kellogg Park.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times file Walmart offers free curbside pickup that lets customer ...
Walmart more than doubles number of personal shoppers
Staff Report

Saying that more than ever the company knows how important it will be for customers to use time-saving services such as pickup and delivery, Walmart has more than doubled the number of personal shoppers versus last year.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Data monitoring of immunization coverage rates helps public health pro ...
Nevada flu vaccination data dashboard launched
Staff Report

Nevada’s influenza vaccination data dashboard is now live providing weekly updates of information from Nevada WebIZ, Nevada’s Immunization Information System. This new tool will help Nevada’s fight against influenza, a critical step in the fight against COVID-19.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Diamond HMA on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Eureka, ...
BLM postpones wild horse gather at Fish Creek HMA
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management Mount Lewis Field Office is postponing the 2020 Fish Creek wild horse gather to later this year or early 2021 because of operational concerns with COVID-19 related to this particular gather.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times County officials were guests of the Nevada Department of Tr ...
NDOT announced completion of Route 160 widening project
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced the completion of its $59 million, two-year upgrade of state Route 160 in southwest Clark County, a critical stretch of rural highway which averages about 8,600 vehicles daily as it serves as the main travel corridor between Las Vegas and Pahrump.