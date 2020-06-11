72°F
News

Nye County Courthouse No. 2 on endangered list

Staff Report
June 11, 2020 - 1:04 pm
 

From downtown Las Vegas to the state’s wilderness, Nevada’s history is in danger, and Preserve Nevada, Nevada’s oldest statewide historic preservation organization, has named its 11 Most Endangered Places in Nevada for 2020.

“We make this list to bring attention to historic sites that badly need attention,” said former U.S. Sen. and Gov. Richard Bryan, chairman of the Preserve Nevada board and a Nevada resident since 1942. “The list includes places we have cited before, and other locations that we realize cannot survive without care and preservation.”

Preserve Nevada models its list on the annual list of 11 Most Endangered Places issued by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. “That list always ranges across the United States. Ours ranges across Nevada,” Bryan said.

Topping the list is Reno’s Lear Theater, which was originally the First Church of Christ, Scientist, opened in 1939 and empty for nearly two decades. Its designer, renowned architect Paul Revere Williams, also was responsible for one of the state’s great preservation success stories: the La Concha Motel in Las Vegas, now part of The Neon Museum.

“Artown owns the Lear Theater and wants to use and preserve it. But things are still up in the air, and we hope the community can rally around it,” Bryan said.

Another Reno site on the list is UNR’s historic core and entrance.

“The loss of the Gateway District and its houses was a tragedy for preservation,” Bryan said. “There are now plans for a parking garage that could potentially affect the view of the city that the founders of the school intended future generations to have from Morrill Hall. As an alumnus, I especially hope we can find a way to remember its history of more than 130 years.”

The Las Vegas location on the list is the Huntridge Theater, which has appeared several times previously.

“We think it’s important to keep bringing attention to the theater. It was important to our history as a community gathering place, as a site of desegregation, and for the arts,” Bryan said. “I spent a lot of childhood hours there, and I hope government entities and the ownership can make it possible for the next generation to say the same.”

In the historic mining towns of central Nevada, several spots are in danger. The Nye County Courthouse, built in 1905, has deteriorated; the county applied for state aid, which revenue losses in the wake of the COVID-19 virus have made questionable. The World War II-era Tonopah Army Air Field is down to two hangars that need repair and the original runways, which still are used. In Goldfield, two 1907 buildings are at risk: the Goldfield Hotel and the Nixon-Wingfield Consolidated Mines Building, both of which have benefited from repairs but need more. In Ely, the Centennial Fine Arts Building, originally Nevada’s first Mormon Church Tabernacle, has structural issues.

Preserve Nevada also named three more general endangered places to the list. Rural downtown cores in towns such as Lovelock and Austin often are deteriorating or in danger of demolition. Charcoal ovens or kilns used for mining in rural Nevada are protected at Ward, near Ely, but several other sites are at risk, including in Lincoln and Nye Counties.

Preserve Nevada also included the International Dark Sky Community.

“Nevada has one of only seven sanctuaries in the world for the protection of night skies, in northern Washoe County,” Bryan said. “What’s more historic than our universe? Being able to see it means the right kinds of ordinances for lighting, and educating the public about its value. Our goal at Preserve Nevada is education, and this is just one example of it.”

For more information, please call director Michael Green at 702-538-6687 or email him at Michael.green@unlv.edu, or email deputy director Christina Lamoureux at preservenevada@gmail.com.

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The surface rupture mapped by the University of Nevada, Ren ...
UNR lab tracks 6,500 aftershocks from quake
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Two weeks after the magnitude-6.5 Monte Cristo earthquake woke Nevada, the Nevada Seismological Lab said it has tracked 6,500 aftershocks, including four at magnitude-5.0 or greater.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken Monday, June 8, this photo shows a man turning in his ...
2020 Primary results continue to roll in
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Results for the 2020 primary election are steadily rolling in, with the latest update on the local races provided by Nye County at 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, June 11 and updates from many other counties, which will help determine state and federal races, following within the hour.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck demonstrates a Clar ...
Mild uptick in positive tests draws cautionary response
Staff Report

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday that the state’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases and reminds Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus relief funding available for UNR students
Staff Report

The University of Nevada, Reno, reminded students that it has a one-time limited allocation of funds designed to assist degree-seeking students in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its disruption to campus operations.

Screenshot of the Nevada Health Link website Consumers who recently lost a job or had a change ...
Exchange reminds Nevadans how events affect enrollment
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, Nevada’s state agency that helps individuals secure budget-appropriate health coverage through Nevada Health Link, reminds uninsured Nevadans they may qualify for a special enrollment period if they have a qualifying life event, allowing them to enroll anytime during the year outside of the normal open enrollment window.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A motorhome was destroyed during a fire on the 3400 block of ...
Late morning fire destroys motorhome
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue crews, along with Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies, responded to a motorhome fire along the 3400 block of Winery Road just after 9:15 a.m. on June 8th.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak talks shortfall with state employees
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday notified state employees of proposed plans to address the projected Fiscal Year 2021 budget shortfall.

Getty Images According to federal and state land management officials, Nevada is facing an elev ...
Land agencies announce statewide fire restrictions
Staff Writer

As the weather warms up and Nevadans spend more time outdoors, land managers are encouraging residents to recreate safely and responsibly to help prevent wildfires, protect lives and property and preserve our precious natural wonders.

Getty Images Nevada was awarded $654,640 for the Crisis Counseling Immediate Services Program ...
FEMA grant will support COVID-19 crisis counseling
Staff Report

Nevada will be deploying 35 crisis counselors statewide to support those coping with the effects of COVID-19 through a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nora Bond of Pahrump was awarded a $2,500 scholarship from ...
Pahrump resident awarded $2,500 WGU scholarship
Staff Report

Nora Bond of Pahrump was awarded a $2,500 scholarship from Western Governors University Nevada to help her pursue a master’s degree in educational leadership from the online nonprofit university.