Nye County Dems’ biggest fundraiser right around the corner

With less than two weeks until the 2018 general election, the Nye County Democratic Central Committee is gearing up for its largest fundraiser of the year, the annual Roosevelt-Kennedy Dinner.

Catherine Cortez Masto, former Nevada attorney general and current U.S. Senator, was keynote speaker at the Nye County Democrats' Roosevelt-Kennedy Dinner in 2016. She is shown greeting locals in this file photo. Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock The Nye County Democratic Central Committee will host its Roosevelt Kennedy Dinner on October 27.

Scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27 inside the Pahrump Nugget Events Center, the Roosevelt-Kennedy Dinner will be hosted with a Halloween theme and guests are asked to bring a homemade mask but no costumes.

The evening will include dinner, guest speakers and an auction, all with the goal of garnering as much cash as possible to bolster the Democrats’ efforts in Nye County.

Keynote speaker will be Nevada Assemblyman Chris Brooks, a Democrat representing the people of District 10 and former executive vice president of Valley Electric Association.

“Proceeds from ticket sales and live auctions support operations of the Nye County Democratic Party, including grassroots organizing, training, phone banking and electing Democrats,” information on the event detailed. “We depend on like-minded Democrats for their support and participation for a successful event.”

Tickets for the dinner are $65 per person, $120 per couple or $500 for a table of eight. Tickets can be reserved online at www.nyedems.org or by calling Kelly Fitzpatrick at 951-208-8380, Diane Southworth at 775-751-5363 or the Nye County Democratic Office at 775-751-9966.

