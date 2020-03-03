64°F
Nye County deputy arrested in shooting at Pahrump Walmart

By Alexis Egeland Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 3, 2020 - 7:57 am
 

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Monday after a shooting in Pahrump on Feb. 26.

Deputy James Ramos, 47, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm where a person is endangered, according to a video posted to the office’s Facebook page.

Officers were called to reports of shoplifting at the Walmart in Pahrump just before 3 a.m., the video said. The suspect led officers on a chase, and Ramos fired at him behind the Walmart.

The sheriff’s office said in the video that “the shot was not within Sheriff’s Office policy.”

Ramos is being held at the Nye County Detention Center.

