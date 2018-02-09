Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Kenneth Avery Penner was charged on Jan. 23 with unlawful use of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, two counts, both felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• John Michael Shelton was charged on Jan. 25 with possession of a controlled substance; unlawful use of a controlled substance; and offense involving stolen vehicle, all felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Jill H. Wild was charged on Jan. 25 with possession of a controlled substance; unlawful use of a controlled substance; and offense involving stolen vehicle, all felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Clinton Leon Brooks was charged on Jan. 29 with possession of a controlled substance; unlawful use of a controlled substance; and possession of instrument with burglarious intent, all felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Evan Edward Engel was charged on Jan. 29 with offer, attempt or commission of unauthorized act(s) relating to schedule I or II controlled substance, first offense; transportation of a controlled substance, first offense, with assistance of a child; possession of a controlled substance, with assistance of child; conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act, first offense, with assistance of a child, all felonies; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Ginger Leann Engel was charged on Jan. 29 with offer, attempt or commission of unauthorized act(s) relating to schedule I or II controlled substance, first offense; transportation of a controlled substance, first offense, with assistance of a child; possession of a controlled substance, with assistance of child; conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act, first offense, with assistance of a child, all felonies; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Clinton Leon Brooks was charged on Jan. 30 with assault with a deadly weapon, three counts, a felony.

• Agustin Molina was charged on Jan. 31 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia; certain acts; and security for payment of tort liabilities required, all misdemeanors.

• Brandon Austin Reading was charged on Jan. 31 with invasion of the home and burglary, both felonies; and domestic battery, criminal contempt; injury to other property; and resisting public officer, all misdemeanors.

• Nohe Alvarez-Marquez was charged on Jan. 9 with driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding, 11 to 20 mph over, both misdemeanors.

• Robert C. Voges was charged on Jan. 26 with offense involving stolen property, a misdemeanor.

• Charles C. Magee was charged on Jan. 30 with obstructing a public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Mark Raymond Kirby was charged on Feb. 2 with driving while license canceled, revoked or suspended, two counts; headlamps on motor vehicles; license plate lamp required; no registration; and no insurance, all misdemeanors.