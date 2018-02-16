Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign outside of the Nye County District Attorney's Office in Pahrump.

• Cole James Farrington was charged on Feb. 1 with robbery with use of a deadly weapon; burglary with use of a firearm; assault with a deadly weapon, three counts; all felonies; and conspiracy to conceal or destroy evidence, a gross misdemeanor.

• Daniel Sandquist was charged on Feb. 1 with accessory to robbery with use of a deadly weapon; accessory to burglary with use of a deadly weapon, both felonies; and conspiracy to conceal or destroy evidence and concealing evidence, both gross misdemeanors.

• Timothy Patrick Fay was charged on Feb. 1 with assault with a deadly weapon, two counts, a felony.

• Tyler Scott Sunderland was charged on Feb. 1 with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a controlled substance, both felonies; and unlawful trespass upon land and petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

• Dianne L. Smith was charged on Feb. 5 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Ralph Eric Stephens was charged on Feb. 6 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Daniel Velez Garcia was charged on Feb. 1 with battery upon a peace officer, a gross misdemeanor; and assault, two counts; obstructing a public officer; and resisting public officer, all misdemeanors.

• Marco Antonio Singh was charged on Feb. 7 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Danielle Renee Gummere was charged on Feb. 8 with driving while license canceled, revoked or suspended; and headlamps on motor vehicles, both misdemeanors.