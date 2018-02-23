Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Patrick Deward Ray was charged on Feb. 6 with robbery on school property, a felony; and battery and petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

• Kurtis Matthew Riley was charged on Feb. 13 with injury to other property; false impersonation of public officer; assault upon an officer; unlawful use of a controlled substance; and habitual criminal, all felonies; disturbing the peace and resisting public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Tivy Renee Regan was charged on Feb. 13 with unlawful use of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies; and walking on highway under influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

• Bryan Dale Pack was charged on Feb. 13 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of dangerous drug without prescription, a gross misdemeanor.

• Marscel Carroll was charged on Feb. 14 with offense involving stolen firearm and habitual criminal, both felonies.

• Alexander David Osborne was charged on Feb. 5 with driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

• Shyanne Rose Harvey was charged on Feb. 8 with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance and/or with prohibited substance in blood; and having open container of alcoholic beverage within passenger area of motor vehicle while on highway; drinking alcoholic beverage while driving motor vehicle, both misdemeanors.

• Phillip A. Windholz was charged on Feb. 13 with tail lamps required; certain unlawful acts; and violation of temporary or extended domestic violence protective order, all misdemeanors.

• Kenneth James Hess was charged on Feb. 13 with injury to property, a gross misdemeanor and unlawful trespass upon land, a misdemeanor.