Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign directs visitors to the Nye County District Attorney's Office in Pahrump.

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Jaime Omar Nevarez-Rascon was charged on Feb. 13 with coercion, a felony; and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Thomas Alva Graham IV was charged on Feb. 15 with attempted burglary, a felony; possession of instrument with burglarious intent and conspiracy to commit burglary, both gross misdemeanors; and injury to property, a misdemeanor.

• Jon Wesley Forman was charged on Feb. 15 with attempted burglary, a felony; possession of instrument with burglarious intent and conspiracy to commit burglary, both gross misdemeanors; and injury to property, a misdemeanor.

• Bradly Wayne Day was charged on Feb. 20 with battery by a prisoner, a felony.

• Kevin Daniel Lamb was charged on Feb. 20 with battery by a prisoner, a felony.

• Lottie Nicole Hughes was charged on Feb. 27 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia and child restraints required, two counts; both misdemeanors.

• Guadalupe Moncada was charged on Feb. 27 with possession of a controlled substance, two counts; and transportation of a controlled substance, both felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia and child restraints required, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Brent Daniel White was charged on Feb. 27 with unlawful use of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Amber Ciara White was charged on Feb. 27 with unlawful use of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• William E. Howard Jr. was charged on Feb. 28 with battery by strangulation and coercion, both felonies.

• Erin Rene Berkness was charged on Feb. 23 with battery upon an officer, two counts; and misuse of 9-1-1 system, both gross misdemeanors.

• Benjamin Roy Shideler was charged on Feb. 9 with battery, disturbing the peace; and unlawful trespass upon land, all misdemeanors.

• Joshua Michael Thompson was charged on Feb. 12 with basic speed and driving while license canceled, revoked, or suspended, all misdemeanors.

• Vickey J. Smith was charged on Feb. 12 with driving under the influence of alcohol and lighted lamps required, both misdemeanors.

• Jorge B. Scott was charged on Feb. 12 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Terry Graham was charged on Feb. 15 with vehicle entering intersection marked ‘stop’ or ‘yield’, a misdemeanor.

• Timothy A. Carlo was charged on Feb. 15 with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance and possession of a firearm when under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance or other intoxicating substance, both misdemeanors.

• Joseph Michael Dennis was charged on Feb. 16 with driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive on right and failure to wear safety belt, all misdemeanors.

• Edward Coronado was charged on Feb. 16 with driving under the influence of alcohol and stopping vehicle on roadway, both misdemeanors.

• Roy Nathaniel Johnson was charged on Feb. 22 with theft, a misdemeanor.

• Zulema Clarib Galindo-Obregon was charged on Feb. 26 with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while license canceled, revoked or suspended, both misdemeanors.

• Fred M. Daye was charged on Feb. 26 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.