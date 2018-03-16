Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

Nye County District Attorney's Office in Pahrump.

• Leonard Dwight Brearley was charged on March 1 with burglary while in possession of a firearm; grand larceny of firearm; and offense involving stolen firearm, all felonies.

• Martin Jay Lytle was charged on March 2 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Richard Alfred Navarro was charged on March 2 with possession of a controlled substance, four counts; and child abuse and neglect, both felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Vickie Navarro aka Vickie Berube aka Vickie Cline aka Vickie Cornwell aka Vickie Payan was charged on March 2 with possession of a controlled substance, four counts; and child abuse and neglect, both felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Michael Cull was charged on March 2 with burglary, three counts; and identity theft of an older or vulnerable person, four counts, both felonies.

• Acacia Louise Ochoa aka “Kay Kay” was charged on March 5 with burglary; assault upon an officer by a prisoner, both felonies; intimidating public officer, a gross misdemeanor; and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Michael James Murphy was charged on Feb. 20 with injury to other property, a gross misdemeanor.

• Justin Dewayne Jenkins was charged on Feb. 23 with injuring or tampering with vehicle and child abuse and neglect, both gross misdemeanors.

• Lillian Mae Nail was charged on March 2 with possession of a dangerous drug without prescription, a gross misdemeanor.

• Aaron McElroy Williams was charged on Feb. 20 with obstructing public officer and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors.

• Danney Dean Montgomery was charged on Feb. 23 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Timothy A. Dahl was charged on Feb. 26 with driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

• Rebecca L. Partain was charged on Feb. 26 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Brittany Richelle Garza was charged on Feb. 28 with driving without a valid license and safety belts and shoulder harness assembly, both misdemeanors.

• Eboni Shajuana Cockerham was charged on March 1 with domestic battery and attempted injury to other property $25 or more, both misdemeanors.

• Barbara Thompson was charged on March 2 with disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor.

• Amber Rose Wills was charged on March 5 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Danyal Rae Smith was charged on March 5 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.