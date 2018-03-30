Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Jordyn Taylor Houser was charged on March 15 with attempted home invasion and unlawful use of a controlled substance, both felonies.

• Matthew Ryan Koehler was charged on March 16 with lewdness with a child under the age of 14 years of age, two counts, a felony.

• Martin Jay Lytle was charged on March 19 with possession of a controlled substance, two counts and trafficking in a schedule I controlled substance, both felonies.

• William Austin Wiltse was charged on March 19 with unlawful use of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, two counts, both felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Deborah Lynn Vickrey was charged on March 20 with failure of convicted sex offender to register with local law enforcement agency, a felony.

• David Cavallaro was charged on March 21 with assault upon an officer by a prisoner, a felony.

• Douglas Hurtado was charged on March 21 with burglary; grand larceny, two counts; and offense involving stolen property, two counts, all felonies; and petit larceny and offense involving stolen property, both misdemeanors.

• Amber Rose Wills was charged on March 5 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Danyal Rae Smith was charged on March 5 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Itamar Avendano was charged on March 8 with driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; and possession of fictitious, canceled, revoked, suspended or altered registration or plate, all misdemeanors.

• Billy Dean McClelen was charged on March 8 resisting public officer; obstructing a public officer; certain unlawful acts; security for payment of tort liabilities required; and lighted lamps required, all misdemeanors.

• Leonard Andrew Gilmette was charged on March 9 with driving under the influence of alcohol; driving without a valid license; and no registration, all misdemeanors.

• Anthony K. Anderson was charged on March 12 with petit larceny; embezzlement, $25 or more; and offense involving stolen property, all misdemeanors.

• Steve K. Grider was charged on March 12 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Daniel E. McLaughlin was charged on March 13 with obstructing a public officer and battery, both misdemeanors.

• Guillermo Lopez aka Guillermo Gamboa-Lopez aka Memo Lopez aka Guillermo L. Gamboa was charged on March 20 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.