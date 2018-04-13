Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign in front of the Nye County District Attorney's Office in Pahrump.

• Nathan Meyers was charged on March 22 with first-degree kidnapping, false imprisonment; burglary; and coercion, all felonies; and battery, a misdemeanor.

• Ronald Carl Creamer was charged on March 22 with theft, $650 or more, a felony and conspiracy to commit theft, a gross misdemeanor.

• Annika Skye Martin was charged on March 22 with possession of a controlled substance; unlawful use of a controlled substance; and offer, attempt or commission of unauthorized act(s) relating to schedule I or II controlled substance, first offense, all felonies.

• Eboni Shajuana Cockerham was charged on March 26 with failing to appear, a felony.

• Daniel D. Hunt aka Daniel Hunt was charged on March 27 with obtaining and using personal identifying information of another person to avoid or delay prosecution of unlawful act; resisting public officer with use of a deadly weapon; battery upon a peace officer with use of a deadly weapon; and habitual criminal, all felonies.

• Shelby Maurice Thomas was charged on March 27 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Danielle Rae Ann King was charged on March 27 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Vicky Eyserbeck was charged on March 27 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Vikki Darlene Bush was charged on March 28 with robbery, a felony.

• Tiffany Marie Price-Johnson aka Tiffani Salvi aka Shondra Spain aka Tiffany Cheek was charged on March 28 with duty to stop at scene of accident involving death or personal injury, a felony; and unlawful use or possession with intent to use drug, chemical, poison or organic solvent to induce euphoria or hallucinations; driving without a valid license; and driving under the influence, all misdemeanors.

• John Michael Dillman was charged on March 29 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Carol Ann Lopez was charged on April 5 with assault with a deadly weapon, a felony; and aiming a firearm at a human being, a gross misdemeanor.

• Daniel Curtis Dean was charged on April 5 with possession of a controlled substance, two counts, a felony.

• George William Moya was charged on March 21 with vehicle entering intersection marked ‘stop’ or ‘yield’; basic speed; no driver’s license in possession; unlawful acts concerning display, operation or registration of motor vehicle, all misdemeanors.

• Alberto Ivan Arellano was charged on March 26 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• James Rhodes Balmer was charged on March 28 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Leesha M. Everson was charged on March 28 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Jerry Lynn Duffell aka Jerry Lynn Duffel was charged on March 29 with unlawful trespass upon land, a misdemeanor.

• Mindy Lanell Craven was charged on March 30 with driving under the influence of alcohol and having open container of alcoholic beverage within passenger area of motor vehicle while on highway; drinking alcoholic beverage while driving motor vehicle, both misdemeanors.

• Jefferson Tyler Counts was charged on April 5 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Zachary Heier was charged on April 5 with driving under the influence of alcohol; suspended registration or license plate; and vehicle entering intersection marked ‘stop’, all misdemeanors.