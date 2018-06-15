Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign in front of the Nye County District Attorney's Office in Pahrump.

• Richard Cleaves was charged on May 15 with offense involving stolen property and offense involving stolen vehicles, both felonies.

• Tonya Lynn Plucknett was charged on May 15 with offense involving stolen property and offense involving stolen vehicles, both felonies.

• Logan Montano Castro was charged on May 15 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Jeffrey Michael McMahon was charged on May 17 with burglary, four counts; robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, two counts; attempted robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, three counts; and unlawful use of a controlled substance, all felonies.

• Dustin Leslie Pryor was charged on May 21 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, two counts; and possession of a controlled substance, all felonies.

• Tony Anthony Pierce was charged on May 31 with grand larceny of a motor vehicle, a felony.

• Jim Lewis Fritts was charged on June 1 with battery by prisoner, two counts, a felony; and battery upon a peace officer, two counts, a gross misdemeanor.

• Kenneth Charles Winn was charged on June 1 with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a controlled substance, both felonies; and driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

• Teresita Melendez aka Theresa Gomez aka Teresa Gomez aka Terry Gomez aka Teresita Quezada was charged on June 1 with trafficking in a schedule I controlled substance; unlawful use of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, all felonies.

• Cruz Angel Garcia was charged on June 5 with theft, a felony.

• Wayne Addison Walker was charged on June 5 with possession of child pornography and habitual criminal, both felonies.

• Kevin James Heller was charged on May 31 with abuse of an older person, a gross misdemeanor.

• Jimmy Ray Saunders was charged on May 23 with battery; coercion; assault; and unlawful trespass upon land, all misdemeanors.

• Gerald Lee Fraser aka Jerry Frazier was charged on May 24 with having open container of alcoholic beverage within passenger area of motor vehicle while on highway; drinking alcoholic beverage while driving motor vehicle; and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance, second offense, both misdemeanors.

• John Joseph Moler was charged on June 4 with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

• Joseph Robert Mondragon was charged on June 5 with driving under the influence of alcohol, second offense, a misdemeanor.

• Shaleka Wilkins-Cole was charged on June 5 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Theodore Michael Hemphill was charged on June 5 with driving under the influence of alcohol; having open container of alcoholic beverage within passenger area of motor vehicle while on highway; no registration; and failure to stop at stop sign, all misdemeanors.

• Kenneth Emile Jones was charged on June 5 with violation of temporary domestic violence protective order, a misdemeanor.

• Crystal Yvonne Austin was charged on June 5 with malicious prosecution, a misdemeanor.

• Jennifer G. Clampit was charged on June 5 with malicious prosecution, a misdemeanor.