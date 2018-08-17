Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Hunter Adam Levell was charged on July 19 with obtaining money under false pretenses, a felony; and engaging in business or submitting bid without license unlawful; bid submitted in violation of this section void, a misdemeanor.

• Phillip Chihhsin Peng was charged on July 25 with assault with a deadly weapon on an older person; assault with a deadly weapon; preventing or dissuading victim, person acting on behalf of victim, or witness from reporting crime, commencing prosecution or causing arrest; false imprisonment, all felonies; carrying concealed weapon, a gross misdemeanor an and torture or cruelty to animal, a misdemeanor.

• Morad Raphael Vafai was charged on July 26 with carrying concealed weapon(s), a felony; aiming a firearm at a human being; discharging a firearm where person might be endangered, a gross misdemeanor; and discharging firearm in or upon a public street or in place of public resort; throwing deadly missile(s); and disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor.

• Nancy R. Moosman was charged on July 27 with possession of controlled substance, a felony.

• Holly Sue Bible was charged on July 31 with burglary with prior conviction; unlawful use of a controlled substance, two counts, both felonies; and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Timothy A. Carlo was charged on July 31 with invasion of the home, a felony.

• Daniel Nicholas Fadich was charged on Aug. 2 with offense involving stolen vehicle, a felony.

• Anthony Peter Provenza was charged on Aug. 2 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Alexander Bautista was charged on July 30 with open or gross lewdness and indecent or obscene exposure, both gross misdemeanors; and resisting public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Jonathan Mark Lawrence was charged on July 31 with use of system providing telephone number to be used in emergency when no actual or perceived emergency exists, a gross misdemeanor; and false reporting of a crime, a misdemeanor.

• Bruno Gonzalez-Huerta was charged on July 5 with injury to property, a misdemeanor.

• Matthew Allen Graham was charged on July 5 with battery and injury to property, both misdemeanors.

• Justin Lewis Eyserbeck was charged on July 5 with driving under the influence of alcohol, second offense; and failure to stop at stop sign, both misdemeanors.

• Raymundo Garcia was charged on July 5 with possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Brenda Murray was charged on July 5 with failure to stop at stop sign, a misdemeanor.

• Brett Alfred Fish was charged on July 5 with obstruction of extinguishment of fire, a misdemeanor.

• Justin Dewayne Jenkins was charged on July 6 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Randall John Backus was charged on July 9 with unlawful trespass upon land, and obstructing a public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Matthew A. Muir was charged on July 9 with driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense; protective headgear and glasses; certain unlawful acts; eluding a peace officer, all misdemeanors.

• Monica Longoria was charged on July 9 with unlawful acts concerning display, operation or registration of motor vehicle; stop lamps required; and security for payment of tort liabilities required, all misdemeanors.

• Jonathan Mark Lawrence was charged on July 9 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Alexander Bautista was charged on July 9 with disturbing the peace, and assault, both misdemeanors.

• O’Ryan Philip Ray was charged on July 16 with resisting public officer and obstructing a public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Alberto Francisco Aguilar Mendoza was charged on July 17 with offense involving stolen property, a misdemeanor.

• Glenn Gerald Quy was charged on July 17 with driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

• William Robert Nichols was charged on July 18 with unlawful possession of a hypodermic device, a misdemeanor.

• Freddie Martinez Jr. was charged on July 19 with driving under the influence of alcohol; driving while license canceled, revoked, or suspended; certain unlawful acts; and security for payment of tort liabilities required, all misdemeanors.

• Aaron Seth Taylor was charged on July 19 with failure of convicted person to notify local law enforcement officer of change of address, a misdemeanor.

• Peggy Lynne Nuss was charged on July 19 with driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

• Janet Lee Woods was charged on July 19 with unlawful trespass upon land; disturbing the peace and wrongful possession, abandonment or alteration of cart or serial number, all misdemeanors.

• Paul E. Crenshaw was charged on July 20 with driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

• Darius Koklas was charged on July 20 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Clinton Leon Brooks was charged on July 20 with license plate lamp required; and driving while license cancelled, revoked or suspended, both misdemeanors.

•Ashley Nicole Kehoe was charged on July 20 with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Clinton Cary Dollarhide was charged on July 20 with petit larceny; and contributory delinquency, both misdemeanors.

• Vito DeBiase was charged on July 20 with driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

• Adam Thomas Harris was charged on July 23 with driving while license canceled, revoked or suspended; tail lamps required; and license plate lamp required, all misdemeanors.

• Christina Renae Robison was charged on July 24 with driving while license canceled, revoked or suspended, a misdemeanor.

• Gina Louise Bustillos was charged on July 25 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Tyler Richard Anderson was charged on July 25 with domestic battery; injury to property; and assault, two counts, all misdemeanors.

• Troy W. Messenger was charged on July 25 with driving under the influence of alcohol; driving without a valid license; and security for payment of tort liabilities required, all misdemeanors.

• Daniel Joseph Nash was charged on July 26 with tail lamps required; registration of vehicle by person upon becoming resident of this state; and security for payment of tort liabilities required, all misdemeanor.

• Paul E. Crenshaw was charged on July 26 with driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

• Christopher Shoemaker was charged on July 26 with violation of temporary or extended domestic violence protective order, a misdemeanor.

• Stephanie Otto was charged on July 30 with obstructing a public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Jeffrey Dennis Scott was charged on July 30 with driving under the influence of alcohol; battery; and obstructing a public officer, all misdemeanors.

• Angelina N. Hedlund was charged on July 31 with unlawful trespass upon land, a misdemeanor.

• Trudy Lynn Gerena was charged on Aug. 1 with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance and/or with prohibited substance in blood, a misdemeanor.

• William Richard Barter was charged on Aug. 1 with loitering where children congregate; battery, two counts; and harassment, all misdemeanors.

• Denise Erin Losasso was charged on Aug. 2 with driving under the influence of alcohol (second offense); and duty to stop at scene of accident involving damage to vehicle or property, both misdemeanors.