Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Magen Marie Otterstrom was charged on Dec. 20 with battery by a prisoner, a felony.

• Vincent Paul Brault was charged on Dec. 21 with domestic battery and criminal contempt, both felonies.

• Steffanie Michelle Bray was charged on Dec. 21 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Anthony Nick Busse was charged on Dec. 21 with burglary, two counts, a felony.

• Robert A. Lopez was charged on Dec. 28 with sexual assault upon a child under 16 years of age, two counts; statutory sexual seduction by person 21 or older, two counts; lewdness with a child under 16 years of age, four counts, all felonies.

• Kristine Marie Matysiak was charged on Dec. 28 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• John Kennedy Ming was charged on Dec. 28 with battery by a prisoner, a felony.

• Zachary Michael Harper was charged on Dec. 31 with robbery; burglary; child abuse or neglect; coercion with use of force, battery (strangulation); and grand larceny, all felonies; child endangerment; interception, interruption or delay of message sent over telephone line, both gross misdemeanors; and domestic battery, second offense; and unlawful trespass upon land, both misdemeanors.

• Raymond B. Glasper II was charged on Dec. 19 with speeding, 31-40 mph over limit and eluding peace officer, both misdemeanors.

• Jose L. Luzunaris Gierbolini was charged on Dec. 20 with driving while license cancelled, revoked, or suspended; operating motor vehicle without registration or plate; security for payment of tort liabilities required; and having open container of alcoholic beverage within passenger area of motor vehicle while on highway; drinking alcoholic beverage while driving motor vehicle, all misdemeanors.

• Randall John Backus was charged on Dec. 27 with unlawful trespass upon land, a misdemeanor.

• Thomas Alvin Brogan was charged on Dec. 28 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• David L. Nunez was charged on Dec. 28 with domestic battery and coercion, both misdemeanors.