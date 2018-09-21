Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.
• Terry Lee Penoyer was charged on July 20 with burglary, a felony; and theft; offense involving stolen property; and obtaining money under false pretenses, all misdemeanors.
• Mary Laub-Hearn was charged on Aug. 31 with possession of controlled substance, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
• Anthony C. Morales was charged on Aug. 31 with offense involving stolen property, a felony
• Travis Wayne Moore was charged on Sept. 5 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.
• Marlo Kanoho was charged on Sept. 7 with trafficking in a schedule I controlled substance, two counts; sale of a controlled substance, first offense; transportation of a controlled substance, first offense; possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (schedules I and II); knowingly keeping or maintaining a place where controlled substances are unlawfully used, kept or sold; and conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act, all felonies.
• Toni Rechalle Finnegan was charged on Sept. 7 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, two counts, both felonies; child endangerment, a gross misdemeanor; and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance with prohibited substance in blood, a misdemeanor.
• Larry Eugene Forker was charged on Sept. 7 with prohibited acts of sex offender, a felony.
• Orion Ashley Burnette was charged on Sept. 7 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.
• Katie Tyler was charged on Sept. 7 with possession of a controlled substance; and unlawful use of a controlled substance, both felonies; and theft; possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
• Kevin L. Smith was charged on Sept. 7 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and theft; possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
• Martin Edwardo Rojas was charged on Sept. 7 with aggravated stalking and attempted assault with a deadly weapon, both felonies.
• Jacob-Aaron Patrick Barker was charged on Sept. 7 with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a controlled substance, both felonies.
• Adam Jordan Purvis was charged on Sept. 10 with obtaining money under false pretenses; burglary; taking property from the person of another under circumstances not amounting to robbery; obtaining and using personal identifying information of another person to harm or impersonate person, to obtain certain nonpublic records or for another unlawful purpose; and obtaining or possessing credit card without consent of cardholder, all felonies.
• Noel Samuel Mihalcean was charged on Sept. 10 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.
• Gerald James Miller was charged on July 19 with torture or cruelty to animal, a misdemeanor.
• Shayann Lavone Ulibarri was charged on July 19 with torture or cruelty to animal, a misdemeanor.
• Coady Marie Ryan was charged on Aug. 29 with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
• Thomas J. Holliday was charged on Aug. 30 with unlawful trespass upon land, a misdemeanor.
• Jami Lee Hollinshead was charged on Aug. 30 with battery, a misdemeanor.
• John Patrick Nee was charged on Aug. 31 with driving under the influence of alcohol; unlawful acts concerning display, operation or registration of motor vehicle; driving while license cancelled, revoked, or suspended; security for payment of tort liabilities required; and failure to maintain traffic lane, all misdemeanors.
• Richard Cleaves was charged on Sept. 5 with driving while license cancelled, revoked, or suspended; no registration; and no insurance, all misdemeanors.
• Ricky J. Elekana was charged on Sept. 6 with petit larceny, two counts, a misdemeanor.
• Deanna M. Lewis was charged on Sept. 6 with battery, a misdemeanor.
• Anthony James McCoy was charged on Sept. 6 with battery, a misdemeanor.
• Toby Tenant was charged on Sept. 7 with battery, a misdemeanor.
• Jaydee Allen Hemphill was charged on Sept. 7 with unauthorized communication with prisoner, misdemeanor.
• Lottie Nicole Hughes was charged on Sept. 7 with unauthorized communication with prisoner, misdemeanor.
• Don Jeffery Carter was charged on Sept. 7 with speeding 11 to 20 miles over; possession of fictitious, cancelled, revoked, suspended or altered registration or plate; no insurance; and driving motorcycle without a valid license, all misdemeanors.
• Edna Marie Kuehl was charged on Sept. 10 with abuse of an older person, a gross misdemeanor; and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.