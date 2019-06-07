Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign outside the Nye County District Attorney's Office in Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia.

Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided on a monthly basis as the information becomes available. This report is for May 2019 unless noted. Duplicate names represent separate cases.

“From now on, the report will list convictions, not arrests, and list convictions in both the Justice Courts and the District Courts (the old system just listed arrests but only from Justice Courts),” Arabia wrote in a letter last month to the Pahrump Valley Times. See Arabia’s full letter, which was posted May 14 with the DA’s report, on pvtimes.com

Unless otherwise noted, convictions for the month of May by the Nye County DA’s Office are as follows:

Logan Castro, unlawful use of controlled substance

John Meyers, placing graffiti or defacing property

William Rydalch, domestic battery

Hunter Anderson, domestic battery, first

Marcello Napolitano, domestic battery

Marcello Napolitano, obstructing a public officer, disturbing the peace

Brandon Romeo, injury to other property $250-$5,000

Anthony Busse, unlawful use of controlled substance

Holly Bible, petit larceny

Cruz Garcia, petit larceny

Alberto Hernandez, DUI

Ronald Cross, disturbing the peace

Jose Chavez-Franco, disturbing the peace x4,

Ann Bedford, domestic battery

Troy Messenger, DUI

Taneka Wynne, domestic battery

Milton Fisher, domestic battery

David Faber, domestic battery

Sharon Johnson, battery, resisting public officer

Lance Gals, battery (simple)

John Claffy, failure to obey stop sign

Shannon Burke, fictitious or suspended/revoked registration/plate/title

Clifford French, petit larceny

Amber Rorrer, domestic battery

Benjamin Walker, DUI

Lisa Longsdorf, resisting an officer

Hunter Anderson, battery upon an officer

Carla Barnett, attempted trafficking in a schedule 1 controlled substance

Tiffany Johnson-Price, license plate lamps required, unlawful acts proof of insurance, suspended registration

Christopher Havens, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specific places

Kalin Yard, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specific places

David Patillo Jr., possession of a controlled substance

Donald Hanna, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Diane Davis, first-degree arson

Chad Burrows, injury to other property

Chad Burrows, battery upon an officer

Larry Gray, unlawful disposal of garbage

Angela Perez, obtaining or possessing credit card or debit card or identifying description of credit card, credit account or debit card without consent or cardholder

Ricky Flores, attempted violation of extended harassment/stalking protective order

Ismael Villaverde-Banuelos, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription

Jason Jensen, possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing a public officer; bicycle equipment violations

Elaine Dietrich, DUI

Mary Osten, disturbing the peace

Joel Young, assault

Maryanne Vorndran, DUI

Robert Polk, petit larceny

Douglas Varin, DUI

Richard Rowland Jr., battery

Kayla Rivas, domestic battery (April case)

Cruz Garcia, petit larceny (April case)

Alberto Hernandez, driving under the influence (April case)