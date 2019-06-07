Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided on a monthly basis as the information becomes available. This report is for May 2019 unless noted. Duplicate names represent separate cases.
“From now on, the report will list convictions, not arrests, and list convictions in both the Justice Courts and the District Courts (the old system just listed arrests but only from Justice Courts),” Arabia wrote in a letter last month to the Pahrump Valley Times. See Arabia’s full letter, which was posted May 14 with the DA’s report, on pvtimes.com
Unless otherwise noted, convictions for the month of May by the Nye County DA’s Office are as follows:
Logan Castro, unlawful use of controlled substance
John Meyers, placing graffiti or defacing property
William Rydalch, domestic battery
Hunter Anderson, domestic battery, first
Marcello Napolitano, domestic battery
Marcello Napolitano, obstructing a public officer, disturbing the peace
Brandon Romeo, injury to other property $250-$5,000
Anthony Busse, unlawful use of controlled substance
Holly Bible, petit larceny
Cruz Garcia, petit larceny
Alberto Hernandez, DUI
Ronald Cross, disturbing the peace
Jose Chavez-Franco, disturbing the peace x4,
Ann Bedford, domestic battery
Troy Messenger, DUI
Taneka Wynne, domestic battery
Milton Fisher, domestic battery
David Faber, domestic battery
Sharon Johnson, battery, resisting public officer
Lance Gals, battery (simple)
John Claffy, failure to obey stop sign
Shannon Burke, fictitious or suspended/revoked registration/plate/title
Clifford French, petit larceny
Amber Rorrer, domestic battery
Benjamin Walker, DUI
Lisa Longsdorf, resisting an officer
Hunter Anderson, battery upon an officer
Carla Barnett, attempted trafficking in a schedule 1 controlled substance
Tiffany Johnson-Price, license plate lamps required, unlawful acts proof of insurance, suspended registration
Christopher Havens, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specific places
Kalin Yard, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specific places
David Patillo Jr., possession of a controlled substance
Donald Hanna, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Diane Davis, first-degree arson
Chad Burrows, injury to other property
Chad Burrows, battery upon an officer
Larry Gray, unlawful disposal of garbage
Angela Perez, obtaining or possessing credit card or debit card or identifying description of credit card, credit account or debit card without consent or cardholder
Ricky Flores, attempted violation of extended harassment/stalking protective order
Ismael Villaverde-Banuelos, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription
Jason Jensen, possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing a public officer; bicycle equipment violations
Elaine Dietrich, DUI
Mary Osten, disturbing the peace
Joel Young, assault
Maryanne Vorndran, DUI
Robert Polk, petit larceny
Douglas Varin, DUI
Richard Rowland Jr., battery
Kayla Rivas, domestic battery (April case)
Cruz Garcia, petit larceny (April case)
Alberto Hernandez, driving under the influence (April case)