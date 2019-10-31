Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided on a monthly basis as the information becomes available. This is the September 2019 report, released his week. Duplicate names represent separate cases. See pvtimes.com for a look at recent DA reports.

Thinkstock The Nye County District Attorney's report is provided through the office of DA Chris Arabia.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia.

Adam Dashiel — No insurance, no driver’s license

Adam Dashiel — Possession of drug paraphernalia

Adam Dashiel — Possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael Maxwell Sr. — Petit larceny

David Sharp — Driving under the influence of alcohol

Demitrius Dunlap—Johnson — Driving under the influence of alcohol

Kimberly Brake — Battery

James Senary — False statement to or obstructing public officer

Michael Nielsen — Driving under the influence of alcohol, second offense

Clinton Roberts — Battery (simple)

Eugene Harris — Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell

Kimberly Brake — Burglary with prior conviction, grand larceny

Aaron Farrell — Disturbing the peace

Michael Carrasco — Evade, elude, fail to stop on signal of police

David Ahern — Disturbing the peace

John Behmer — Stopping, standing or parking vehicle in specified prohibited place

Lamonick Kaahu — Domestic battery

Zachary Heier — Reckless driving

Thomas Fulton — Stopping, standing or parking vehicle in specified prohibited place x 2

David Souto — False statement to or obstructing public officer

Larry Kerns — Driving under the influence of alcohol

Keanu Kaiwi—Geraghty — Speed too fast for condition/due care

Janeen Brooker — No driver’s license in possession, no proof of insurance

Lea Armendariz — False statement to or obstructing public officer

Suzann Thompson — Unlawful trespass upon land, petit larceny

Joseph Nelson — Unlawful use of a controlled substance

Joseph Nelson — Burglary

Maren Kozbial — Attempted burglary

Tyson Jones — Possession of drug(s) which may be introduced into interstate commerce

Dillon Derr — Grand larceny of a motor vehicle

Bailey Guilinger — Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell

Bailey Guilinger — Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell

Bailey Guilinger — Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell

Thomas Clawson — Battery causing substantial bodily harm

Thomas Clawson — Battery by a prisoner

Steven Thompson — Disturbing the peace

Steven Thompson — False reporting of a crime

David Pattilo Jr. — Resisting public officer, unlawful trespass upon land

George Ferguson — Prohibited acts of convicted sex offender

Alexis Hinds — Attempted offense involving stolen property

Lucille Macias — Battery upon a peace officer, indecent or obscene exposure

Dolten Delapena — Obtaining money under false pretenses

Dolten Delapena — Petit larceny

Isaac Gengler — Resisting public officer

Roudy Goodsell — Driving under the influence of alcohol, third offense

Riley Alger — Possession of controlled substance

Shawn Speakman — Stop required on signal of peace officer, resisting public officer

Lucas Parten — Possession of drug paraphernalia

Ever Marioni — Battery

Robert Stodghill — Theft

Brandy Meixner — Domestic battery

Henry Calvin — Driving without a valid license

Henry Calvin — Driving without a valid license

Kathaleen Fitzpatrick — Stopping, standing or parking vehicle in specified prohibited place

Calvin Henry — Driving without a valid license, unregistered vehicle, fictitious or suspended/revoked registration/plate/title

Toni DeAngelis — Driving under the influence

Diana Martin — Domestic battery

Antone Priester — Driving under the influence, no driver’s license, no insurance, speeding

Joshua Gerecke — Driving under the influence

Nicholas Rotella — Driving under the influence

Manuel Mendez — Driving under the influence

Tyler Crihfield — Disturbing the peace