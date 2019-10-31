Nye County District Attorney’s Report
Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided on a monthly basis as the information becomes available. This is the September 2019 report, released his week. Duplicate names represent separate cases. See pvtimes.com for a look at recent DA reports.
Adam Dashiel — No insurance, no driver’s license
Adam Dashiel — Possession of drug paraphernalia
Adam Dashiel — Possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael Maxwell Sr. — Petit larceny
David Sharp — Driving under the influence of alcohol
Demitrius Dunlap—Johnson — Driving under the influence of alcohol
Kimberly Brake — Battery
James Senary — False statement to or obstructing public officer
Michael Nielsen — Driving under the influence of alcohol, second offense
Clinton Roberts — Battery (simple)
Eugene Harris — Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell
Kimberly Brake — Burglary with prior conviction, grand larceny
Aaron Farrell — Disturbing the peace
Michael Carrasco — Evade, elude, fail to stop on signal of police
David Ahern — Disturbing the peace
John Behmer — Stopping, standing or parking vehicle in specified prohibited place
Lamonick Kaahu — Domestic battery
Zachary Heier — Reckless driving
Thomas Fulton — Stopping, standing or parking vehicle in specified prohibited place x 2
David Souto — False statement to or obstructing public officer
Larry Kerns — Driving under the influence of alcohol
Keanu Kaiwi—Geraghty — Speed too fast for condition/due care
Janeen Brooker — No driver’s license in possession, no proof of insurance
Lea Armendariz — False statement to or obstructing public officer
Suzann Thompson — Unlawful trespass upon land, petit larceny
Joseph Nelson — Unlawful use of a controlled substance
Joseph Nelson — Burglary
Maren Kozbial — Attempted burglary
Tyson Jones — Possession of drug(s) which may be introduced into interstate commerce
Dillon Derr — Grand larceny of a motor vehicle
Bailey Guilinger — Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell
Bailey Guilinger — Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell
Bailey Guilinger — Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell
Thomas Clawson — Battery causing substantial bodily harm
Thomas Clawson — Battery by a prisoner
Steven Thompson — Disturbing the peace
Steven Thompson — False reporting of a crime
David Pattilo Jr. — Resisting public officer, unlawful trespass upon land
George Ferguson — Prohibited acts of convicted sex offender
Alexis Hinds — Attempted offense involving stolen property
Lucille Macias — Battery upon a peace officer, indecent or obscene exposure
Dolten Delapena — Obtaining money under false pretenses
Dolten Delapena — Petit larceny
Isaac Gengler — Resisting public officer
Roudy Goodsell — Driving under the influence of alcohol, third offense
Riley Alger — Possession of controlled substance
Shawn Speakman — Stop required on signal of peace officer, resisting public officer
Lucas Parten — Possession of drug paraphernalia
Ever Marioni — Battery
Robert Stodghill — Theft
Brandy Meixner — Domestic battery
Henry Calvin — Driving without a valid license
Henry Calvin — Driving without a valid license
Kathaleen Fitzpatrick — Stopping, standing or parking vehicle in specified prohibited place
Calvin Henry — Driving without a valid license, unregistered vehicle, fictitious or suspended/revoked registration/plate/title
Toni DeAngelis — Driving under the influence
Diana Martin — Domestic battery
Antone Priester — Driving under the influence, no driver’s license, no insurance, speeding
Joshua Gerecke — Driving under the influence
Nicholas Rotella — Driving under the influence
Manuel Mendez — Driving under the influence
Tyler Crihfield — Disturbing the peace