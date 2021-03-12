46°F
weather icon Overcast
Pahrump NV
News

Nye County government offices to reopen

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
March 12, 2021 - 7:01 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County and town of Pahrump government offices, many of w ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County and town of Pahrump government offices, many of which are located at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive, will all reopen to the public as of March 15.
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County contributed to the instillation of a plaque and ...
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County contributed to the instillation of a plaque and bench in remembrance of radio personality Art Bell who died in April 2018. The plaque and bench is in front of Nye County's administrative offices at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign posted at the Nye County Assessor's Office on Monday, ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign posted at the Nye County Assessor's Office on Monday, March 16 explains that the office is closed to the public. Many other government offices throughout Nye County have also shuttered their doors to the public until further notice.

It has been more than 12 months since the first case of the coronavirus was reported in Nevada and over the last year, shutdowns, cancellations and postponements had become something of the standard in the state. Now, however, with the COVID-19 pandemic appearing to subside somewhat, life is starting to slowly inch its way back toward normality and as part of this return to business as usual, Nye County government offices are finally set to reopen to the public.

“Nye County government offices will bring its remote employees back to full-time, in-person work beginning Monday, March 15, and reopen all offices to in-person services,” a news release from Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly read.

That doesn’t mean that all COVID-19 precautions will be left by the wayside, however, with Knightly noting that mitigation measures will still be observed. “All other COVID prevention requirements, such as face coverings, distancing, sanitizing, etc., will remain in place. Each office will restrict the number of visitors to its lobby. This includes the town of Pahrump government offices,” Knightly wrote.

Nye County started closing its various offices to the public “out of an abundance of caution” on March 16, 2020, beginning with the Nye County Recorder’s and Nye County Assessor’s offices in both Pahrump and Tonopah.

Not long after making these announcements, the county was notifying the community that a host of other county offices were also shutting their doors and moving to remote operations, including Nye County Health and Human Services, the Nye County District Attorney’s Office and the Nye County Treasurer’s Office. That was not the end of the closures, with the clerk’s office, planning department, county administration, building and safety and more all seeing closures at some point throughout the year. The town of Pahrump’s offices, too, closed their doors to the public and for months, access to these various services has been restricted.

That is all about to change, however, now that the county has made the decision to eliminate in-person restrictions at its many offices.

“I’m happy to report that our COVID numbers statewide and within Nye County are beginning to decline,” Nye County Manager Tim Sutton stated. “While we aren’t out of the woods yet, we can now begin to ease some of the restrictions currently in place and provide improved access to the public.”

For those who may have become accustomed to accessing governmental services virtually, a wide variety of services will still be available online through both the county’s website at www.nyecounty.net and the county’s various department webpages. Services specific to the town of Pahrump can be accessed online at www.pahrumpnv.org

Details regarding the address, hours of operation and contact information for each of the county’s offices can be found online at www.nyecounty.net

The reopening of Nye County government offices does not extend to the Fifth Judicial District Court or the justice courts in Tonopah, Pahrump or Beatty. These entities are guided by administrative orders from the judges and justices themselves.

“For ongoing restrictions involving the individual town justice courts, or the Fifth Judicial District Court, please refer to their most recent Administrative Order at https://www.nyecounty.net/1072/Administrative-Orders-regarding-COVID-19,” the new release states.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to Pahrump Valley Times Following last weekend's efforts, volunteers of "Clean up Pahru ...
Volunteers have vowed to ‘Clean up Pahrump’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After arriving in Pahrump from the Northeast, several years back, local resident Faith Muello noticed something along the roadways and the desert which became a source of annoyance to her.

Getty Images Public shooting ranges are popular destinations for firearms enthusiasts and with ...
Another step forward for public shooting range in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County has taken another step forward in pursuit of a public shooting range, with commissioners granting formal approval to the project during a meeting held earlier this month.

Mick Akers/Pahrump Valley Times Pete Giordano, founder of the Pahrump chapter of GriefShare, pa ...
Pahrump GriefShare continues to heal the wounds of loss
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When a person loses someone they love, a spouse, a sibling, a mother, father or friend, it can plunge them into the depths of grief. Life can very suddenly turn from a wonderful, joyous thing into something dark and distressing, leaving a person with a sense of suffering so acute that a return to normal life can seem impossible.

Getty Images The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program will provide eligible households with dis ...
FCC approves program for broadband assistance
Staff Report

The FCC voted Feb. 25 to formally adopt a report and order that establishes the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, a $3.2 billion federal initiative to provide qualifying households discounts on their internet service bills and an opportunity to receive a discount on a computer or tablet.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Inspirations is an independent living, assisted living and ...
Inspirations receives Best of Senior Living award
Staff Report

Inspirations announced it has received SeniorAdvisor.com’s 2021 Best of Senior Living award, an honor bestowed to senior living communities through A Place for Mom, Inc. and determined by reviews from seniors and their families on SeniorAdvisor.com, the nation’s largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Murder suspect Cole Engelson appears in Pahrump Justice Cou ...
Convicted murderer given the maximum sentence
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The man arrested, charged and convicted of the first degree murder of a child will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Getty Images Facilities should allow responsible indoor visitation at all times and for all re ...
Revised COVID-19 guidance issued for nursing homes
Staff Report

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Centers for Medicare &Medicaid Services has recognized that physical separation from family and other loved ones has taken a physical and emotional toll on nursing home residents and their families.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The driver of a late model Dodge Challenger was transported ...
Southbound Highway 160 briefly shut down after crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews transported one person to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 160 and Yellowhand Avenue just after 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 4.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services medics prepare to tr ...
Fugitive tries to escape custody from deputies at DVH
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The fugitive facing numerous felony charges, and who was taken into custody this week, racked up additional charges a few hours after his arrest.