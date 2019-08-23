92°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nye County grants new marijuana dispensary permit

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 23, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Nevada Organic Remedies has been granted a Special Use Permit by the Nye County Commission to allow for the establishment of a retail recreational marijuana dispensary at 2370 and 2380 S. Homestead Road, just south of the intersection of Highway 160 in Pahrump.

However, while the company can move forward with permitting and other aspects of preparing for the new operation, it is currently barred from actually opening a new dispensary in the valley, per a temporary restraining order (TRO) issued by the Eighth Judicial District Court.

“I’m going to start this off by explaining something that happened yesterday… There was a TRO that was put out against your company, not against Nye County, enjoining you from proceeding somehow,” Nye County Commission Chairman John Koenig stated as the item to address the special use permit was opened at the commission’s Aug. 6 meeting.

“That TRO was granted yesterday and it is my understanding that the way it was granted allows you to continue doing everything you are going to be doing except unlocking the front door and opening for business. Is that correct?” Koenig asked the applicants, which Nevada Organic Remedies representatives confirmed.

Koenig was referring to a court order issued in connection to a lawsuit filed against the Nevada Department of Taxation, the entity that regulates the marijuana industry in the state.

The lawsuit was brought forward by nearly a dozen companies that were denied conditional licenses for marijuana dispensaries, arguing that the process of awarding those licenses had not been carried out fairly. The plaintiffs are requesting an injunction to halt those companies that were awarded conditional dispensary licenses from moving forward so the conditional licensing process can be redone, according to court documents.

Nevada Organic Remedies was one of the companies that did receive a conditional license for a dispensary and with the lawsuit before a judge, the plaintiffs had requested a temporary restraining order to prevent Nevada Organic Remedies from proceeding with any new dispensary until the case was decided.

The case has now wrapped up and the final ruling is in the hands of Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez. As of Wednesday, Aug. 21, she had not yet rendered her decision, according to her law clerk Danielle Meriwether.

The Nye County Commission’s discussion then turned to the conditions of approval for the special use permit, with commissioner Debra Strickland noting that there would need to be a change in the wording that stated the dispensary would be located within an existing building, as that was not the case. The two lots selected for the dispensary are currently bare land and a new building will need to be constructed.

Koenig added that the permit would also have to be altered to remove the language that states the location would be more than 300 feet from any residential dwelling, as there are homes both adjacent to and behind the lots.

The motion to approve the special use permit passed unanimously. “Go forth and dispense, gentlemen,” Koenig told the applicants following the vote.

According to information provided with the agenda item, Nevada Organic Remedies plans to construct a 3,500-to-5,000 square-foot building on the two lots, which are collectively just under one acre in size and are zoned business opportunity overlay.

The company proposes to employee approximately 35 people and operate from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Thinkstock)
Investment in earthquake early warning system
By Mike Wolterbeek Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Geological Survey has awarded more than $12.5 million to seven universities and a university-governed nonprofit to support operation, improvement and expansion of the ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system for the West Coast of the United States.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A bronze plaque with the images of Cassandra Selbach and her ...
Pahrump’s vandalized memorial plaque repaired
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Deanna O’Donnell, the news director of Pahrump’s KPVM-TV 25, is thanking members of the community for their support in repairing a memorial plaque for Cassandra Selbach, who died in late January of this year.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal As the largest national park south of Alaska’s Denali ...
Death Valley entrance fees to be waived on Sunday
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Area residents looking for a bit of adventure this weekend may want to take a road trip out to Death Valley National Park.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Aug. 21 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $7 million.

Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times file The former Nye Regional Medical Center sits along Mai ...
Northern Nye hospital district approves terms of ownership transfer
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Earlier this month, the Nye County Commission adopted a resolution to transfer the ownership of the former Nye Regional Medical Center in Tonopah from the county to the Northern Nye County Hospital District.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Off Highway Vehicles Program Manage ...
Nevada off-highway grant workshop stops in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Folks from Beatty and the surrounding area learned more about the Nevada Off-Highway Vehicle Program in a workshop conducted at the Beatty Community Center Aug. 12.

Photo courtesy of the Nye County Sheriff's Office The Nye County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team a ...
Barricaded suspect surrenders in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man is facing several charges after local law enforcement responded to a domestic disturbance call.

Jeffrey Meehan/Times-Bonnaza Bidders fend for properties and mining claims during the 19th ann ...
The lure of Goldfield Days stretches beyond Nevada festival
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The 19th annual Goldfield Days’ celebration in Esmeralda Country brought out dozens to bid on property and mining claims in the region. The annual event draws in locals and individuals from across the U.S. and beyond.