Nye County joins in Aryan Warriors investigation

By David Ferrara Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
September 11, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

More than a dozen people tied to a violent white supremacist prison gang in Nevada faced a judge.

In an indictment unsealed last month, prosecutors charged 23 people with more than 150 counts, ranging from murder and robbery to drug trafficking and racketeering.

Thirteen of those defendants, who are being held in the Clark County Detention Center, appeared briefly on Aug. 29 before District Judge Douglas Herndon in a Las Vegas courtroom packed with law enforcement officers and several family members. All but three of those indicted already are behind bars in what the Drug Enforcement Administration called a “major investigative takedown” of the Aryan Warriors gang in Las Vegas.

This past month alone, a Clark County gang task force with representatives from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, DEA, the Department of Homeland Security, the Clark County district attorney’s office, the Metropolitan Police Department, North Las Vegas police, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Nevada Department of Corrections seized seven guns, two bulletproof vests, a stolen trailer, three stolen motorcycles, four fake identification labs, methamphetamine, heroin and $9,700 in cash.

Among those also charged are the gang’s reputed leader, known as the “horn holder,” 37-year-old Robert “Coco” Standridge, who is being held at High Desert State Prison at Indian Springs, and Zackaria “Lil Dog” Luz, known as the gang’s “street captain,” or second in command. He also is imprisoned at High Desert. Neither was brought to court Aug. 29.

Two of the men named in the indictment, Devin “Soup” Campbell, 24, and Christopher “Bullwinkle” Ashoff, 38, have been tied to a pair of killings in Las Vegas that occurred on the same day earlier this year.

Campbell and Ashoff pleaded not guilty to murder and racketeering charges last week.

Defense attorney Mace Yampolsky, who represents Ashoff, said he hoped to take the case to trial within 60 days.

“I don’t believe he was involved in any racketeering,” Yampolsky said. “He doesn’t even know a lot of these people, and the ones he does know, he hasn’t talked to in years.”

Alan Buttell, who represents Campbell, suggested that he could seek a new location for trial.

“This unprecedented, overwhelming show of law enforcement, coupled with the media, it’s occurring to me if we do this, it’s creating issues for a possible necessity for a venue motion,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like this. We’ve got, like, the army here.”

One of the four murder counts charged in the indictment stems from a 2016 killing inside High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs.

Andrew Thurgood, 26, who was serving time at the prison for attempted possession of a stolen vehicle, was fatally stabbed during a fight with two other inmates, prison officials said at the time.

Anthony “Mugsy” Williams and Tarik “Torque” Goicoechea are charged in the indictment with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in Thurgood’s death. They did not make court appearances on Aug. 29.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Argosy Minerals Limited A view from the Tonopah Lithium Project property looking south. Lithium ...
Australian company buys lithium project in Nye’s Big Smoky Valley
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Argosy Minerals Limited, an Australian company focused on the exploration of lithium, signed a binding agreement to acquire a lithium brine project in the Big Smoky Valley about 40 minutes away from Tonopah, according to an announcement.

Nancy Whipperman/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Officials from the Nevada Governor's Office of ...
Gathering intel for future growth in rural Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Officials from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) traveled around the state this summer to gather information for the creation of an economic plan for Nevada.

U.S. Department of Agriculture More information about USDA’s Rural Energy Program is availabl ...
Workshop for rural Nevada business owners, farmers
Staff Report

A workshop is planned in Southern Nevada through an outreach effort to rural Nevada business owners or farmers looking to cut energy costs.

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske as shown in ...
National Voter Registration Month underway
Staff Report

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, ahead of the 2020 primary and general elections, joined fellow members of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) in encouraging citizens to celebrate National Voter Registration Month by registering to vote.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Beatty Water and Sanitation Board of T ...
Member appointed to Beatty Water and Sanitation District board
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nicole Altman recently was appointed to the Beatty Water and Sanitation District Board of Trustees, filling a vacant position seat that resulted from the passing of Barry Jacoby.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Sept. 7 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.

Senior Airman Baylee Belanger/Nevada National Guard Brig. Gen. Ondra Berry, center, receives c ...
Nevada National Guard gets new leader in history-making move
By Briana Erickson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Brig. Gen. William Burks, 65, who led both the reserve forces for 10 years, handed over the title of adjutant general to Brig. Gen. Ondra Berry, 60, Saturday in Reno.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Today includes 9/11 remembrance ceremonies in Pahrump ...
Pahrump ceremonies to commemorate 9/11
Staff Report

Events are planned today in Pahrump to remember the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.