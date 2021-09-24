81°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nye County redistricting committee members sought

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
September 24, 2021 - 7:02 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This map shows the current district boundaries for each of ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This map shows the current district boundaries for each of the Nye County Commission districts. These boundaries are set to be redrawn as a result of the 2020 Census.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This map shows more detail on the borders of the four Nye C ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This map shows more detail on the borders of the four Nye County Commission districts in Pahrump, which are set for redistricting before next year's election cycle.

The COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping across America early last year and in its wake came a host of changes but what was then termed “the novel coronavirus” was not the only major event in 2020 that presaged a bevy of change for the country.

The 2020 census also took place amid the public health crisis and though the pandemic may have overshadowed the census somewhat, workers with the U.S. Census Bureau were nonetheless able to successfully engage in the nationwide process mandated by the U.S. Constitution. Now, the population counts from the 2020 census are officially in and the redistricting of elected district boundaries can begin.

One of the most important results of the decennial census is the effect it will have on political representation, with the district boundaries for everything from members of Congress down to local school boards to be scrutinized and adjusted to account for any population shifts that might have been identified by the 2020 census.

Right here in Nye County, the borders of the Nye County Commission districts one through five and the Nye County School District Board of Trustees areas I through VII are set to see some alteration. In order to facilitate that process, Nye County is now actively seeking members for a committee focused solely on the redistricting effort.

“The Nye County Board of County Commissioners is accepting applications for 11 members to be appointed to the Redistricting Advisory Committee,” an announcement from Nye County reads. “The committee will be responsible for redistricting Nye County according to the 2020 census results.”

Due to the delay in the release of the 2020 census results, Nye County is running up against a deadline, as the new district boundaries must be redrawn in time for the next election.

Therefore, commissioners are looking to have the committee member seats filled as quickly as possible and those interested in applying for a seat only have a few days to get their application in.

All applications must be submitted no later than noon on Wednesday, Sept. 29. Applications can be obtained by visiting the Nye County Administration Office at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive in Pahrump or 101 Radar Road in Tonopah. They can also be obtained by emailing nyeadmin@co.nye.nv.us or by calling 775-751-7075.

Of the 11 members, the county is looking for one member of the Amargosa Town Board, one member of the Beatty Town Advisory Board, one member of the Round Mountain Town Advisory Board, one member of the Tonopah Town Board, three people who are residents of Pahrump, two who are residents of an area of Nye County other than Pahrump and one member of the Nye County School District. Nye County Clerk Sam Merlino, who has participated in census redistricting in the past and is quite familiar with the process, will also be a part of the committee.

The new districts will go into effect next year and local voters will want to be sure to check whether their district has changed at all as a result of the redistricting, as the 2022 election cycle will include elections for both Nye County commissioners and Nye County School Board members.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Remote Area Medical Clinic will take place Satur ...
Remote Area Medical set for next weekend in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Remote Area Medical will make its sixth return trip to the Pahrump Valley next weekend and all those in the local community and surrounding areas who may be in need of medical services they cannot afford, whether they have insurance or not, are encouraged to mark their calendars and head out for the free medical clinic event.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Electrified with excitement, local resident Sherry Sta ...
Pahrump Rotary Club’s Cash Extravaganza rakes in over $19K
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

One very lucky Pahrump resident is several thousand dollars richer following the Rotary Club of Pahrump Valley’s Annual Cash Extravaganza, with well-known local Sherry Starbuck taking home the incredible grand prize of $10,000.

Andriy Petrushka
Two are arrested at Desert View Hospital on the same day
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to two separate incidents at Desert View Hospital on the same day that resulted in the arrests of two men.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., received bipa ...
Sen. Cortez Masto introduces natural disaster legislation
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) is receiving bipartisan support for legislation to provide relief for impacted taxpayers in states that have issued state-level disaster declarations.

Mark Moore/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times 2021 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Marla Quercia ...
Marla Quercia crowned Ms. Senior Golden Years
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

If there is one phrase that can sum up the incredible show at the 2021 Ms. Senior Golden Years USA Pageant, it is undoubtedly “C’est Magnifique!”

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left to right, this photo shows Cayleigh, Conner and C ...
Halloween Costume Drive now underway for Pahrump youngsters
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Life’s many challenges can be a source of intense stress but also a source of incredible inspiration and for one local resident, her own personal struggles in recent months have been just that, both stressful and inspiring.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pharmacist Waseem Sarwar opened Pahrump Care Pharmacy earlie ...
New pharmacy arrives in the valley this month
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Local residents who rely on chain pharmacies for their medications now have an alternative choice.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal CVS Health is planning to hire 300 new people in Nevada ...
CVS seeking to hire 300 in Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

CVS Health will be offering 300 new career opportunities in its Nevada stores, part of a national push to fill 25,000 clinical and retail roles for the upcoming fall and winter season.