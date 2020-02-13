Nye County Republican Central Committee hosting a Trump/Pence 2020 Parade

The Nye County Republican Central Committee will be hosting a Trump/Pence 2020 Parade on Sunday, Feb. 23. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. that morning with the march to start at Highway 160 and Crawford Way and make its way to the corner of Highway 160 and Basin Ave. Following the parade the event will continue at the Pahrump Nugget with local Republican candidates for office scheduled to speak and a special performance by the Nevada Silver Tappers. Nye County Republican Central Committee Chairman Joe Burdzinski said he is very excited about the Trump/Pence 2020 Parade and is anticipating a great turnout. For information on being an entrant in the parade contact Stacie Hiebert at 775-225-3995