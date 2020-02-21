Nye County School District Superintendent Dale Norton set to retire

For more than 30 years, Dale Norton has been an integral part of the Nye County School District family, starting his career as a principal in Amargosa and eventually making his way up the ranks to become Superintendent, but his time with the Nye County School District is now nearing its end.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County School Superintendent Dale Norton is set to retire in June.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County School District Superintendent Dale Norton, far right, stands with two school district staff members who were volunteering at Smith's during the Fill the Bucket event.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times - Members of the Pahrump Valley firefighters union partnered with the Nye County School District to distribute nearly 60 new coats to needy children in Pahrump. Pictured from left are from the fire department are Lt. James Perry, Richard Martindale, Javier Soto, and Alan Bigelow, with School District Superintendent Dale Norton.

On Friday, Feb. 14 the school district announced that Norton will be leaving his longtime career in the education industry, with his retirement effective as of June 30 of this year.

“Mr. Norton and his young family moved to Nevada from North Dakota and (he) was first hired into this district over 30 years ago as a principal of a remote rural school in Amargosa from 1990 to 1992. He served as principal of the Pahrump fifth-sixth grade center from 1992 to 1995; the principal of Manse Elementary School from 1995 to 2001; and the principal of Rosemary Clarke Middle School from 2001 to 2005,” a news release from the school district detailed.

“In 2005, Mr. Norton was promoted to assistant superintendent where he remained through 2012,” the release continued. “During his time as assistant superintendent, he was also asked to fill in as interim principal when needed at both Pahrump Valley High School and J.G. Johnson Elementary School. In 2012, the NCSD Board of Trustees selected Mr. Norton as the new superintendent. He has held that position, serving the students of Nye County School District, ever since.”

Outside of his official titles within the school district, Norton has also played a valuable part in the education of young minds by filling many other official and unofficial roles, the news release read, including those of coach, referee, bus driver, custodian, umpire and teacher. Throughout his 30-plus years serving the students of Nye County, he has been a mentor to many and has made a positive impact on the lives of countless students, including this writer.

“He continued to serve on several professional boards outside of the school district. Mr Norton has received many awards and recognition over the years,” the release stated. “Most recently, he was honored as Superintendent of the Year by the Nevada Association of School Boards in 2018. Then, his peers selected his as the 2019 Superintendent of the Year to represent Nevada in the nationwide American Association of School Administrators search for Superintendent of the Year. Well-known in the community for his work ethic, leadership skills and student-focused decision making, Dale’s heart and soul was always doing what was best for kids.”

Part of Norton’s work over the last three decades has also included plenty of time volunteering and supporting efforts that benefit students and their families, such as spending time helping collect items necessary for academic success during area school supply drives, offering his support and encouragement for the annual Stand for Children Teacher of the Year celebration and facilitating many other programs that have touched people all across the Nye County School District.

Norton is a graduate of Mayville State University, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and physical education, as well as Northern State College where he earned a master’s degree in elementary school administration.

Norton is a proud husband and father to his two children, both of whom are graduates of Pahrump Valley High School. “He is also now the doting ‘Grampy’ to Jayla and twins, Camdyn and Carter. His wife, Deb, retired in May, 2019 after many years as an elementary school teacher,” the release stated.

“Mr. Norton’s contributions to the students and staff of Nye County over the past 30 years is immeasurable and very much appreciated. We wish him the best in his future endeavors and thank him for his many years of servant leadership. His absence will be felt in all corners of the Nye County School District,” the release concluded.

The Pahrump Valley Times reached out to Norton for additional comment on his pending retirement but Norton, ever dedicated to serving the best interests of students and desiring to focus on business as usual for the time being, respectfully declined. He did, however, promise to provide further statements on his retirement near the end of the 2019-2020 school term.

