Nye County sheriff apologizes for leaving gun in casino bathroom

“It was a mistake, and I’m human, and I ask for your forgiveness,” she said in a video on the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly

ye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly addresses the attendees during Sheriff's office graduation ceremony at Pahrump Valley High School. Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, left, is pictured with Nevada businessman Dennis Hof on March 10. Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times

Saddle West Hotel and Casino Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff's Office/screenshot Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly realized she left the gun behind when got to the casino’s cafe, she said. In a video, releaed on Monday night, she apologized.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly apologized Monday for leaving her gun in a Pahrump casino bathroom stall last week.

The sheriff had stopped for lunch at Saddle West casino after the Nye County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, she said. When she went to the bathroom, she unholstered her gun.

Wehrly left the firearm behind when she took a phone call, she said.

A Saddle West employee found the gun and gave it to management. Wehrly was without the weapon for about 10 minutes, she said.

Wehrly realized she left the gun behind when got to the casino’s cafe, she said. On her way back to the bathroom, a security guard stopped her and asked if she was looking for the gun.

The sheriff called the incident “embarrassing.”

Wehrly is the incumbent candidate looking for a second term in a crowded race for Nye County sheriff. She was elected to the job in 2014.

1220 NV-160, Pahrump, NV 89048