News

Nye County Sheriff: Deputies fired 14 rounds at suspects in high-speed chase

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 14, 2022 - 9:37 am
 
Nye County Sheriff”s Office deputies shot at suspects early Monday morning along Highway 372 near the California border just west of Pahrump. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

In a news briefing on Wednesday, Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly released more details after deputies fired 14 rounds, hitting two suspects following a high-speed pursuit from California into Pahrump.

The circumstances leading up to the incident Wehrly said, originated Sunday night in Tecopa, California and ended on Highway 372 just over the Nye County line.

“Nye County dispatch was advised by the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol that they were in pursuit of a subject who had brandished a firearm and shot at civilians and other motorists as well as patrol vehicles during the pursuit with a high-powered rifle,” she said.

The California Highway Patrol used spike strips in an effort to stop the vehicle but the driver continued to flee at low speeds, according to Wehrly.

“The Nye County Sheriff’s Office set up an administrative roadblock using patrol vehicles just inside the state line to prevent the suspects from entering Pahrump and continuing the crime spree,” she said. “The pursuit continued into Nye County where the vehicle ultimately approached the roadblock and stopped several feet away.”

At approximately 12:46 a.m. on Monday, Wehrly said negotiations were attempted with the individuals inside the vehicle, but they were not responsive.

“The SWAT team then used distractionary devices and launched CS Gas under the vehicle in an attempt to gain compliance but the occupants of the vehicle were not responsive,” Wehrly said.

After several minutes of commands and a less-than-lethal attempt to get the suspects to comply, Wehrly said, the SWAT team used an armored vehicle to approach the suspect’s vehicle, when a male in the backseat raised a shotgun and aimed at it deputies, according to Wehrly.

A total of 14 rounds were fired by Nye County deputies.

“Three NCSO deputies returned fire, striking the male occupant,” she said. “There was a female occupant in the front seat who was not struck by gunfire but sustained injuries from the glass breaking on the vehicle.”

The suspects, who have no criminal history, were identified as Klim Miro, 28, of St. Petersburg, Florida and Jade Hugee, 32, of Tampa, Florida.

Both were transported by Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue to area hospitals and are listed in stable condition.

Miro faces seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and one count of resisting a public officer with a firearm, while Hugee was charged with resisting a public officer with a firearm and accessory to commit a crime.

Wehrly said that California agencies will be submitting an arrest warrant for the alleged crimes committed in California.

Three deputies are on paid leave pursuant to standard protocol.

Additionally, Wehrly said that the Nevada Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

“We would like to thank the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol, California Highway Patrol, Inyo County Sheriff’s Office and Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue for their help during this incident,” Wehrly said.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes.

