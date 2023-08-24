Nye County sheriff’s captain named in wrongful death lawsuit

David Boruchowitz allegedly turned off his body camera while speaking with a suicidal man who eventually killed himself.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Boruchowitz walks out of the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas after appearing in court on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A wrongful death lawsuit filed last week claims Nye County Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Boruchowitz turned off his body camera during an interaction with a man in 2021, which ended with the man killing himself.

On Aug. 19, 2021, Jordan Nelson, who was in the midst of a child custody battle, went to his ex-girlfriend and only child’s home and fired shots into the house.

Nye County sheriff’s deputies responded to Nelson’s home with a SWAT team and Nelson fired at deputies, striking a police vehicle, according to the complaint filed in Nye County District Court.

Sheriff Joe McGill said Wednesday night that he could not comment on the lawsuit and said Boruchowitz remains on paid administrative leave.

Boruchowitz acted as the negotiator and spoke with Nelson for about two hours. During their interaction, he allegedly turned off his body camera recorder, taunted Nelson and “counseled Jordan to kill himself,” according to the lawsuit.

When deputies entered the home, Nelson was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Former Nye County sheriff Sharon Wehrly and Boruchowitz were named as defendants in the lawsuit. Boruchowitz and Wehrly could not be immediately reached for comment.

Nye County spokesman Arnold Knightly said in an email Wednesday night that the county could not comment on pending litigation.

The complaint alleges cruel and unusual punishment and wrongful death.

Boruchowitz was indicted on federal charges of wire fraud, perjury and civil rights violations last week. A Las Vegas Review-Journal investigation last year raised questions about why Boruchowitz was promoted despite a state and FBI investigation into his conduct.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

