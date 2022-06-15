94°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nye County Sheriff’s race — so far: Joe McGill, Sharon Wehrly appear to be top vote-getters

Staff report
June 15, 2022 - 9:44 am
 
A Nye County Sheriff’s patrol car in the yard behind their offices on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 202 ...
A Nye County Sheriff’s patrol car in the yard behind their offices on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Pahrump. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times With more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, N ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times With more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, Nye County Sheriff's Office Deputy Joe McGill recently announced his intention to run for sheriff in the 2022 election. McGill still patrols the highways and byways of Pahrump and Nye County.
Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, seen in January 2019 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas R ...
Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, seen in January 2019 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Republican Debate, Thursday. Nye County Sheriff can ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Republican Debate, Thursday. Nye County Sheriff candidate Jose Parra
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Republican Debate, Thursday. Nye County Sheriff can ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Republican Debate, Thursday. Nye County Sheriff candidate Eric Murphy and Joe McGill
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Republican Debate, Thursday. Nye County Sheriff can ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Republican Debate, Thursday. Nye County Sheriff candidate Diane Sauter

NYE COUNTY SHERIFF: RESULTS NOT FINAL

Nye County preliminary results have been posted with 34.21% turnout, this includes all of the in-person votes and mail-in ballots that were sent before primary election day, according to the Nye County Clerk’s office.

The clerk’s office is only expecting the remaining mail-in ballots, where they say Tonopah’s drop-off box had roughly 125 ballots and the Bob Rudd Community Center drop box was heavy with mail-in ballots. The clerk says 10,777 ballots have already been counted.

29.92% – Joe McGill

20.3% – Eric G. Murphy

1.57% – Tasha Pfaff

13.8% – Jose “Joe” Parra

5.84% – Diane Sauter

28.58% – Sharon Wehrly

Challenger Joe McGIll is ahead in the race for Nye County Sheriff by 142 votes against incumbent Sharon Wehrly, according to preliminary results on Wednesday morning. Seven candidates are running for the nonpartisan position. If no candidate receives 51% in the primary, the top two vote-getters will advance to November’s general election.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Here’s how the races for Nye County commission are shaping up — so far

Challenger Ron Boskovich has a commanding lead over incumbent Leo Blundo for the District 4 seat, while incumbent Debra Strickland is inching toward the 51% mark necessary to claim a clean victory, according to preliminary results of Tuesday’s primary.

Death Valley (Deborah Wall/Special to Pahrump Valley Times)
Body recovered of Death Valley hiker who went missing
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Searchers located the body of John McCarry 69, from Long Beach, Calif., on June 1, according to a National Park Service news release.

(Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times) Contestant No. 11 McKenna Cunningham is crowned Miss ...
McKenna Cunningham named Miss Pahrump 2022
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

A dozen girls competed in the 46th annual pageant at Saddle West hotel and casino. Here are the results:

Lisa Chamlee (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump judge Lisa Chamlee resigns citing safety, personal issues
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

“It was a very difficult decision,” Pahrump Justice of the Peace Lisa Chamlee told the Pahrump Valley Times. “I decided to resign for personal and safety reasons but I won’t expound any further on that.”

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers are shown scrubbing down a vehicle during the Sle ...
Sleep in Heavenly Peace Donation Car Wash brings in funds
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

XPress Detail and Auto Spa was abuzz with activity all day long this past Saturday as it played host to a fundraiser for one area nonprofit organization, Sleep in Heavenly Peace.