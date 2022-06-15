Nye County Sheriff’s race — so far: Joe McGill, Sharon Wehrly appear to be top vote-getters

A Nye County Sheriff’s patrol car in the yard behind their offices on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Pahrump. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times With more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, Nye County Sheriff's Office Deputy Joe McGill recently announced his intention to run for sheriff in the 2022 election. McGill still patrols the highways and byways of Pahrump and Nye County.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, seen in January 2019 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Republican Debate, Thursday. Nye County Sheriff candidate Jose Parra

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Republican Debate, Thursday. Nye County Sheriff candidate Eric Murphy and Joe McGill

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Republican Debate, Thursday. Nye County Sheriff candidate Diane Sauter

NYE COUNTY SHERIFF: RESULTS NOT FINAL

Nye County preliminary results have been posted with 34.21% turnout, this includes all of the in-person votes and mail-in ballots that were sent before primary election day, according to the Nye County Clerk’s office.

The clerk’s office is only expecting the remaining mail-in ballots, where they say Tonopah’s drop-off box had roughly 125 ballots and the Bob Rudd Community Center drop box was heavy with mail-in ballots. The clerk says 10,777 ballots have already been counted.

29.92% – Joe McGill

20.3% – Eric G. Murphy

1.57% – Tasha Pfaff

13.8% – Jose “Joe” Parra

5.84% – Diane Sauter

28.58% – Sharon Wehrly

Challenger Joe McGIll is ahead in the race for Nye County Sheriff by 142 votes against incumbent Sharon Wehrly, according to preliminary results on Wednesday morning. Seven candidates are running for the nonpartisan position. If no candidate receives 51% in the primary, the top two vote-getters will advance to November’s general election.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.