Nye County Veterans Banner Program now accepting applications

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
October 9, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The brave and selfless men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces hold a special place of reverence in the hearts of the civilians of Nye, where the communities that make up the county are notable for their ceaseless support of the local veteran population.

Always in search of ways to honor and recognize those former military members, three years ago the Nye County Commission granted approval to a brand new initiative aimed at doing just that, and the Nye County Veterans Banner Program was born.

The Veterans Banner Program is presently entering its second phase, with the application period for the next round of banners open to the public from now until December 31.

“The Veterans Banner Program was created to honor Nye County’s past and present service men and women for their service to our country,” an announcement from Nye County reads. “The banner acts as a symbol of our gratitude that pays tribute to the commitment and courage displayed by the individuals who have served in the U.S. armed forces and encouraged a new generation to provide service to their country.”

Initially approved in Oct. 2017 and funded by the Nye County Veterans Services fund, the Veterans Banner program was the brainchild of former Nye County Commissioner Butch Borasky, who served a full 12 years on the board before terming out at the end of 2018.

Taking up Borasky’s idea and running with it were area residents Ron and Debra Wright, who brought it to the Veterans Finance Committee, founded by local veteran Dr. Tom Waters. After months of hammering out the details, securing the necessary approvals and gathering the applications needed to get the program on its way, the first round of banners was placed around the Calvada Eye in July, 2018, just in time for the Fourth of July celebrations slated for that year.

Large four-foot by six-foot banners in full color, these tokens of gratitude display the names and faces of dozens of Nye County’s veterans, both past and present, along with various details of their service, including military branch and dates of service.

For the past two years, these banners have hung on the light poles that line Calvada Boulevard from Highway 160 to the Calvada Eye, where the Nye County Commission Chambers is located, providing a visual demonstration of the love and appreciation that Nye County and its citizens have for those who have served. In addition to the banners featuring area veterans, there are also banners honoring those missing in action and prisoners of war, as well as banners reading, “Nye County Honors Our Heroes.”

As the program sits today, banners are only on display in Pahrump but there is an effort underway to expand the program into the Tonopah area as well, where banners are planned for placement at the Tonopah Courthouse.

As detailed by the county, in order to quality, the honoree must meet the following criteria:

The honoree is a present or past member of the U.S. armed forces

The honoree is a current, former or deceased resident of Nye County

The honoree has a discharge from military service that was not dishonorable

The applicant must be the honoree or the closest living relative to the honoree

The Veterans Banner Program is free for area veterans, with the county covering the entire cost of the program. Applications are available at the Nye County Administration Office, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive, Suite #100 in Pahrump or 101 Radar Road in Tonopah. Applications can also be located online at www.nyecounty.net

All applications must be turned in to the Nye County Administration Office in person or via email at nyeadmin@co.nye.nv.us

Applications must include supporting documentation regarding the veteran’s service as well as a photograph.

All applications must be turned in by 12 p.m. on December 31.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

