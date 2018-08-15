Nye deputy assists at Vegas shooting scene

A Nye County sheriff’s deputy is being credited for his assistance with the apprehension of a suspect authorities said fired a weapon during an altercation at a Las Vegas retail business.
A sheriff’s office news released indicated that Lt. James McRae, was off duty when the active shooter situation unfolded on Saturday afternoon in the Ross Dress for Less retailer along the 4000 block of Blue Diamond Road.
“He assisted with Las Vegas Metro on making entry to go after the suspect,” the video release noted. “He was not injured and did not discharge his firearm. Las Vegas Metro is conducting the investigation and all releases related to the investigation.”
The store is in the Blue Diamond Crossing shopping center, which contains several large stores, including Target, Big Lots and Kohl’s, as well as many smaller shops.
Some of the roads closed in the area from Arville Street and Valley View north of Blue Diamond Road have reopened, the Regional Transportation Commission tweeted. Yellow police tape cordoned off large portions of the parking lot Saturday evening as witnesses and shoppers waited along the edges.
Initial reports from Las Vegas Metro indicated a police officer shot a security guard after the man reportedly opened fire in the business, following an argument with his manager, law enforcement officials said.
Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter described the 4:15 p.m. shooting as an isolated act of workplace violence.
“The security guard argued with his manager, left the store and returned with a gun,” Splinter noted during a Saturday evening briefing. “He fired the weapon at the manager, who wasn’t hit, she said.”
Around 4PM today there was a shooting in the 4000 block of Blue Diamond Rd. Arriving officers were fired upon by the suspect, and they returned fire. The suspect was hit and is at a local hospital. No citizens or officers were injured. This was isolated workplace violence. #OIS pic.twitter.com/vOw3JyIycD
— LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 12, 2018
IM AT ROSS OM BLUE DIAMOND PLEASE THERE IS A LIVE GUNMAN IM AM IN DRESSINH ROOM WITH MY MOM
— Kallista (@Kallistaamaria) August 11, 2018
Active shooter a few minutes ago here off blue diamond in Las Vegas at Target and Ross. I was in store when it happen. Crazy #LasVegas #activeshooter pic.twitter.com/PcRUUl7MFf
— Will Harris (@TheeWillHarris) August 12, 2018
4000 block of Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas