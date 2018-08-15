News

Nye deputy assists at Vegas shooting scene

By Selwyn Harris and Mike Shoro Pahrump Valley Times/Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2018 - 7:00 am
 

A Nye County sheriff’s deputy is being credited for his assistance with the apprehension of a suspect authorities said fired a weapon during an altercation at a Las Vegas retail business.

A sheriff’s office news released indicated that Lt. James McRae, was off duty when the active shooter situation unfolded on Saturday afternoon in the Ross Dress for Less retailer along the 4000 block of Blue Diamond Road.

“He assisted with Las Vegas Metro on making entry to go after the suspect,” the video release noted. “He was not injured and did not discharge his firearm. Las Vegas Metro is conducting the investigation and all releases related to the investigation.”

The store is in the Blue Diamond Crossing shopping center, which contains several large stores, including Target, Big Lots and Kohl’s, as well as many smaller shops.

Some of the roads closed in the area from Arville Street and Valley View north of Blue Diamond Road have reopened, the Regional Transportation Commission tweeted. Yellow police tape cordoned off large portions of the parking lot Saturday evening as witnesses and shoppers waited along the edges.

Initial reports from Las Vegas Metro indicated a police officer shot a security guard after the man reportedly opened fire in the business, following an argument with his manager, law enforcement officials said.

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter described the 4:15 p.m. shooting as an isolated act of workplace violence.

“The security guard argued with his manager, left the store and returned with a gun,” Splinter noted during a Saturday evening briefing. “He fired the weapon at the manager, who wasn’t hit, she said.”

